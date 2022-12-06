Read full article on original website
Social Security to Increase by Record Amount: Here's What Your Benefits Will Be in 2023
When next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in, retirees will see a noticeable bump in their checks. Benefits are going up 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when they rose by 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the...
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Social Security: Not Everyone Will Receive Increased Payment in 2023; Here’s Why!
Those who receive Social Security will soon learn what their new monthly benefits will be in 2023 once the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% takes effect. The Social Security Administration will start distributing beneficiaries’ COLA notices in December with information on the amounts of their payments for the next year.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
Receive SSI? Here's When Your COLA Increase Check Gets Deposited This Month
If you're a Supplemental Security Income recipient, we've got exciting news. You're getting your first payment with a cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% in late December. This payment is in addition to the check you already received at the beginning of this month. We'll explain below why you're getting two...
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2022: Here's What You Need to Know About Your Benefits
For the roughly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the end of 2022 offers them an 8.7% cost of living adjustment on their 2023 checks. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to their payment amounts increasing in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits
After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
