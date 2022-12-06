ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Receive SSI? Here's When Your COLA Increase Check Gets Deposited This Month

If you're a Supplemental Security Income recipient, we've got exciting news. You're getting your first payment with a cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% in late December. This payment is in addition to the check you already received at the beginning of this month. We'll explain below why you're getting two...
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2022: Here's What You Need to Know About Your Benefits

For the roughly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the end of 2022 offers them an 8.7% cost of living adjustment on their 2023 checks. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to their payment amounts increasing in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
Retirement Daily

Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits

After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
