ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady gives Bucs some breathing room in tight NFC South

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South.

That could wind up being crucial with the Bucs (6-6) heading into a tough two-game stretch that has them traveling to NFC West-leading San Francisco this weekend before hosting defending AFC campion Cincinnati the following Sunday.

Brady was on the verge of being held without a touchdown pass at home by the Saints for the third straight year when he threw for a pair of TDs in the final three minutes to beat New Orleans 17-16 on Monday night.

It was the second time in a month the 45-year-old quarterback shrugged off an ugly 3½ quarters to leading a game-winning drive in the closing seconds. The Bucs beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 on Nov. 6.

“In the NFL you’re not going to blow a lot of people out. We won a lot of close games when we won the Super Bowl (two years ago) as well,” coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday.

“Every year it’s going to come down to a score or two. ... If you win enough of them consistently, they’ll start turning into larger (margins) and the confidence grows,” Bowles added. “It’s going to be a dogfight every week from here on out.”

Brady broke a tie with Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in NFL history. It was the 56th time he’s led a winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime — another league record — as well as the 40th time he’s overcome a deficit of 10 or more points to win.

The Bucs trailed 16-3 with five minutes left.

“It all starts with the quarterback. He can dissect things. He’s seen it plenty of times. I guess the urgency clicked in moreso in the two-minute (offense), being down that way,” Bowles said. “Guys just locked in. You want to do that the entire game, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. We’re just glad we got it in the end.”

The first-place Bucs hold a 1½-game lead over Atlanta (5-8) in a tight division race in which none of the teams has a winning record.

WHAT’S WORKING

Despite playing without three injured starters in the secondary, the defense limited the Saints to one touchdown. The ability to force Andy Dalton to settle for field goals on three drives deep into Tampa Bay territory allowed the Bucs to hang into the game until Brady could get the offense going.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Bucs are averaging just 18 points a game. They swept the season series with the division-rival Saints, however they didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter of both victories.

STOCK UP

Rookie tight end Cade Otton is developing into a reliable option for Brady. He had a season-best six receptions for 28 yards on Monday night. His first career TD catch beat the Rams last month; his second trimmed a 13-point deficit to 16-10 against the Saints.

STOCK DOWN

Although rookie Rachaad White, who caught the winning TD pass with 3 seconds left, has assumed a bigger role in the offense, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Bucs are down on veteran running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed for a team-high 49 yards on 10 carries and had six receptions for 32 yards Monday night.

“I think we have two great backs, so we’ll keep using them both,” Brady said. “Whoever’s in there, I’ve got confidence in.”

INJURIES

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) sat out Monday night. Bowles said it was too early to speculate on whether they will play this week.

KEY NUMBER

65. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has the third-most receptions (65) in the league since Week 4 behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill (75) and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (70). He has six or more catches in a franchise-record nine consecutives games.

The 49ers, who lost injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season last week, have won five in a row. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been hot lately, too, winning four straight to get their season back on track.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
49erswebzone

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral

There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team. "Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
COLORADO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Tom Brady returns to play 49ers team he grew up rooting for

TAMPA — Piece by piece, Candlestick Park was ripped down. The seats were first to go. Eventually, the outdoor waterfront stadium was demolished. The goalpost from the end zone where “The Catch” was made by Dwight Clark in the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game was moved to the Montana ranch of owner Eddie DeBartolo.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
People

Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'

Tom Brady's younger son told his dad to "kick some butt" in his Monday Night Football outing Tom Brady got a Monday Night Football pep talk from his little boy. On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Benjamin Rein, 12, sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story. "I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera." "YES!!!!!," the father of three replied. Later, Ben added, "Go...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy