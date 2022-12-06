ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles

By Jack Vita
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara, 23, was once one of baseball's most promising prospects, when he was a member of the Texas Rangers' organization.

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara.

As a member of the Texas Rangers' organization, Mazara entered 2015 as the no. 54 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings .

Mazara found success early in his career, hitting 20 home runs in each of his first three seasons. Mazara even tallied 101 RBI in 2017.

Mazara was traded to the Chicago White Sox prior to the start of the 2020 season. He struggled in 2020 and was not tendered a contract upon the conclusion of the season.

Over 147 games with the White Sox, Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres from 2020 through 2022, Mazara slashed .235/.295/.619. Defense has never been a strength for Mazara, either.

Mazara, 27, will compete for a roster spot out of spring training, in hopes of getting his once-promising career back on track.

FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

