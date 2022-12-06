ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

FIFA World Cup semifinal matchups set with just four teams remaining

Just four teams remain standing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the semifinal matchups finalized Saturday afternoon.  France became the last team to earn a spot in the semifinals, beating England 2-1 after the Three Lions were hampered by a series of penalties throughout the game. This ends the English push to re-reach the semifinals after making it through at the 2018 World Cup.  The French will play Morocco, who became the first African team to ever reach the World Cup semifinals after stunning the mighty Portuguese team 1-0 on Saturday morning, ending the international run of legendary footballer Ronaldo.  The other side of the bracket will be filled out by Argentina and Croatia. In a tournament filled with unlikely upsets, Croatia pulled its way into the semifinals by beating another powerhouse South American team, Brazil, on penalty kicks. They will enter the game as underdogs against Argentina, who, under the leadership of Lionel Messi, similarly beat the Netherlands on penalty kicks. The 35-year-old, in perhaps his final World Cup, is now just two games away from potentially lifting the elusive trophy.  Argentina will face Croatia on Dec. 13, while France will play Morocco on Dec. 14. 
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy