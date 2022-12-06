ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad shot man dead in ‘revenge killing’ after his own daughter’s death, CA officials say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A father is accused of killing another man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, California prosecutors said.

Louie Sixto Lopez , 52, blamed Reynaldo Cantu’s son for his own daughter’s death in October, according to a Monday, Dec. 5 news release from the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office.

The daughter, Danielle Lopez, was killed on Oct. 3 when she was hit by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose, the East Bay Times reported, citing California Highway Patrol.

Information for Lopez’s lawyer was not immediately available, according to an email to McClatchy News from the DA’s office.

Lopez arrived at Cantu’s home in Newark shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to the release. He found Cantu sitting “inside his parked car in the driveway.”

Armed with a gun, Lopez confronted Cantu, asking him about his son’s whereabouts, the release said. Lopez went on to say Cantu’s son “had killed his daughter,” prosecutors said.

Lopez then shot Cantu twice, according to the release. Cantu was “later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Lopez walked back to his car which he parked a block away, according to a probable cause statement.

The fatal shooting was captured on a Ring camera attached to the garage of Cantu’s home, the probable cause statement said.

Lopez was determined to be a suspect in the shooting after images from the surveillance footage were compared to “Lopez’s prior mugshots, and his Washington Driver License image,” the probable cause statement said.

Lopez was arrested on Dec. 3 in San Jose, according to the probable cause statement.

Police found “a firearm, with a 30-round magazine, zip ties, rope, a large survival knife, and duct tape” while serving a search warrant, according to the probable cause statement. Officers also found “clothing Lopez wore” during the shooting.

Lopez has been charged with murder and “gun use enhancement,” according to the release.

Lopez is being held without bail, according to online jail records. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 7, according to the release.

Newark is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Dad kills daughter’s ex after cry for help during car chase, California cops say

Dad shoots, kills daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he breaks into their home, OH cops say

Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet

Comments

PECKERWOOD
2d ago

So dude went and killed the father of the son , the son who was a suspect , but the father didn’t do anything, this is a crappy way to write a story now I’m confused and will need to find another story explaining this story .

Reply(4)
34
SanJoseBandit
2d ago

Well, let's say an "eye for an eye" , or "Take one of mine, ill take one of yours" unfortunately, this father who killed the father is definitely heart hurt, so, I can't say he is wrong, or right.

Reply(7)
24
Guest
1d ago

What was funny is how they bundled all the stuff found at his home, to make it sound more “Rambo!” 😂 I have most things on that list. Doesn’t mean they have a sinister connection!! Who doesn’t have some duc tape laying somewhere? Who doesn’t have a large knife 🔪 for cutting vegetables and meat 🍖? Even a tarp could be malicious given the “”correct” prospective.”

Reply(3)
7
 

