HCSD seeking out Christmas decoration donations for Operation Christmas Cycle

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – As Christmas approaches, the Harris County School District is asking for gently used Christmas donations for Operation Christmas Cycle.

The event, hosted by HC STEAMers and facilitated by HCSD, allows individuals to donate used Christmas-related decorations. Harris County High School will accept donations until Dec. 12. If interested individuals cannot drop off donations at the school, they can also schedule a pickup.

If you would like to schedule a pick-up, contact the HCHS club sponsor Brittany Moss at moss-harris.k12.ga.us.

