ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Money

10 High-Yield Savings Accounts Now Offering APYs of 3% or Higher

As the adage goes, a penny saved is a penny earned. But what if that penny could give you an even better return?. Whether you’re paying for surprise car repairs, covering a medical expense or getting unexpectedly slammed with sky-high energy bills, money stashed in an emergency fund can bail you out of a bad spot.
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Saving For Retirement at 50

Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
AOL Corp

10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for

A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
CNBC

Mortgage demand falls again even as rates sink further

Mortgage application volume fell 1.9% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan rose 5% for the week but were still 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home...
moneyweek.com

Isas vs private pensions – which is better for retirement?

Are you thinking about saving for retirement? If so, it’s worth asking yourself what your priorities are when it comes to saving and investing and whether you’d be better off using an Isa or private pension. The case against a private pension as the ideal savings vehicle for...
CNBC

CCTV Script 07/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 7, 2022. U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley kicked off layoffs on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the layoffs told CNBC. Morgan Stanley has around 80,000 employees. There is a possibility that they will cut about 2% of their staff, which would impact around 1,600 employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy