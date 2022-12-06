Read full article on original website
Related
10 High-Yield Savings Accounts Now Offering APYs of 3% or Higher
As the adage goes, a penny saved is a penny earned. But what if that penny could give you an even better return?. Whether you’re paying for surprise car repairs, covering a medical expense or getting unexpectedly slammed with sky-high energy bills, money stashed in an emergency fund can bail you out of a bad spot.
Here's the First Place to Stash Your Retirement Savings in 2023
Start thinking about this now so you can begin saving right away next year.
CNBC
'We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America's CEO plans to reduce employee levels
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have cut workers ahead of a possible economic downturn, but Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his CFO have said they don't see the need for layoffs. That doesn't mean Bank of America's head count won't shrink as it looks to cut expenses. "We're...
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
CNBC
A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
AOL Corp
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Saving For Retirement at 50
Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Covid's Financial Devastation: $8,000 in Credit Card Debt, Ruined Retirement Plans
On top of the toll it takes on their health, long Covid patients report a devastating impact on finances, including massive medical expenses and job losses. "We're barely making ends meet," said Teresa Harding, who hasn't recovered from her bout of Covid in the summer of 2021. It took three...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says not to fear bearish economic talk from bank CEOs – there's no 'financial apocalypse'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. "Don't panic the next time you hear one of these bank CEOs say something terrifying — they don't know the impact of their words," he said, adding, "Sure, we've got plenty of problems, but they're not financial apocalypse problems."
AOL Corp
10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
CNBC
Amid inflation and market volatility, just 12% of adults — and 29% of millionaires — feel 'wealthy'
Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...
CNBC
Mortgage demand falls again even as rates sink further
Mortgage application volume fell 1.9% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan rose 5% for the week but were still 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home...
moneyweek.com
Isas vs private pensions – which is better for retirement?
Are you thinking about saving for retirement? If so, it’s worth asking yourself what your priorities are when it comes to saving and investing and whether you’d be better off using an Isa or private pension. The case against a private pension as the ideal savings vehicle for...
CNBC
CCTV Script 07/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 7, 2022. U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley kicked off layoffs on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the layoffs told CNBC. Morgan Stanley has around 80,000 employees. There is a possibility that they will cut about 2% of their staff, which would impact around 1,600 employees.
How Investing a Little Each Paycheck Goes a Long Way
You don't have to have a ton of disposable income to start investing -- just investing a little bit each paycheck can go a long way thanks to compounding interest. "The single best thing you can do...
CNBC
Some crypto backers are purposely taking a 'very dangerous path,' EU regulator says
"Some of those who were involved in crypto, from the very outset, were doing it because they didn't want to be part of the regulated, managed system," Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, told CNBC Tuesday. The European Union has been stepping up rules in this space and has...
Comments / 0