First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...

9 DAYS AGO