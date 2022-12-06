ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

CNBC

These 7 states are the safest in the country for identity theft and fraud

Residents of Montana and Arkansas experience less identity theft — or other types of fraud — than the rest of the country. That's according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, which ranks all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. based on how frequently their residents were victimized by identity theft and fraud crimes last year, and how much money they lost to fraud, on average.
MONTANA STATE
CNBC

Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers

Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. "In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative changes, it is...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested

Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in and leftist leader Pedro Castillo was arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial. Castillo made a last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress. Boluarte, the first woman to lead Peru, called for a political truce after months...
CNBC

President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey 

Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.  
CNBC

Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules

The Biden administration is drafting an executive order for 2023 to streamline the licensing and approval process for private rocket launches and satellite deployment. The order would modernize and clarify U.S. space regulation for American companies, which have been growing their space divisions in recent years. The White House has...
CNBC

Biden approval rating on Main Street rises for first time in presidency

President Joe Biden's approval rating from small business owners increased for the first time during his presidency, according to the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q4 2022. Many national polls have captured a rise in approval or favorability ratings since August, as gasoline prices declined, Biden had a few key...
FLORIDA STATE

