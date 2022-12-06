Read full article on original website
DOJ asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents subpoena, reports say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Judge does not hold Trump office in contempt of court despite DOJ request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried hit with campaign finance complaint over GOP 'dark' money
An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
Why Michael Cohen doesn't believe Trump will be able to run in 2024
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to the former president's post on his social media app Truth Social.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says bail laws 'protect the guilty' after alleged bat attacker released days later
New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized bail laws after a man accused of attacking someone with a baseball bat was released for $7,500 days later.
These 7 states are the safest in the country for identity theft and fraud
Residents of Montana and Arkansas experience less identity theft — or other types of fraud — than the rest of the country. That's according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, which ranks all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. based on how frequently their residents were victimized by identity theft and fraud crimes last year, and how much money they lost to fraud, on average.
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. "In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative changes, it is...
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
House passes landmark bill to protect same-sex marriages, sending it to Biden's desk
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriages at the federal level, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The measure passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion to the decision to overturn federal abortion rights this...
New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in and leftist leader Pedro Castillo was arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial. Castillo made a last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress. Boluarte, the first woman to lead Peru, called for a political truce after months...
President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey
Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.
Congress may revisit the expanded child tax credit in the lame duck session. But terms may not be as generous as in 2021
As Congress races to get as much done as possible this month before a new session begins, it may consider reupping the expanded child tax credit. The more generous 2021 credit was instrumental in helping more children out of poverty. Yet a newly expanded credit would take compromise and may...
First Gen Z'er elected to Congress Maxwell Frost says he's struggling to rent an apartment in D.C.
Voters in Florida's 10th congressional district elected 25-year-old Maxwell Frost to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, making him the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress. But a month before he's set to be sworn in, he's struggling to find housing in the nation's notoriously expensive capital.
Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules
The Biden administration is drafting an executive order for 2023 to streamline the licensing and approval process for private rocket launches and satellite deployment. The order would modernize and clarify U.S. space regulation for American companies, which have been growing their space divisions in recent years. The White House has...
Biden approval rating on Main Street rises for first time in presidency
President Joe Biden's approval rating from small business owners increased for the first time during his presidency, according to the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q4 2022. Many national polls have captured a rise in approval or favorability ratings since August, as gasoline prices declined, Biden had a few key...
