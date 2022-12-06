Residents of Montana and Arkansas experience less identity theft — or other types of fraud — than the rest of the country. That's according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, which ranks all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. based on how frequently their residents were victimized by identity theft and fraud crimes last year, and how much money they lost to fraud, on average.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO