ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

73-year-old Cape Coral man dies in 5-vehicle crash on Midpoint Bridge

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man died in a five-vehicle crash on Midpoint Memorial Bridge Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 73-year-old’s pickup truck was traveling in front of another pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old Cape Coral man. The third and fourth vehicles involved were traveling in front of the 73-year-old man’s pickup truck.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for a demolition permit on Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released information about how you can go about getting a permit to demolish your property on the island. The process has changed from what it was before Hurricane Ian to expedite the process for people trying to rebuild. Fort Myers Beach says a...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday

The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road reopens after gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to closure on Fort Myers Beach

A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to the closure of Estero Boulevard and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach. Estero Boulevard has since reopened. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank was leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew used water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or ignition sources.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD Heading to Fort Myers

Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy