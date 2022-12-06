Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
Fort Myers Beach town hall meeting addresses resident concerns after Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Recovery continues on Fort Myers Beach, with FEMA, the FDEM and the Town working around the clock to address issues and concerns caused by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, all three hosted a meeting to address the ongoing Hurricane-related concerns of Estero Island’s residents.
73-year-old Cape Coral man dies in 5-vehicle crash on Midpoint Bridge
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man died in a five-vehicle crash on Midpoint Memorial Bridge Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 73-year-old’s pickup truck was traveling in front of another pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old Cape Coral man. The third and fourth vehicles involved were traveling in front of the 73-year-old man’s pickup truck.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
Lane closures on Airport Pulling and Pine Ridge
Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies have temporarily closed three eastbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road.
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
NBC 2
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
WINKNEWS.com
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents voice concerns, ask questions at town hall meeting
People in Fort Myers Beach are running out of options after the hurricane, and now they are desperate and angry. Residents packed a tent on the island to ask and, hopefully, have their questions answered. The first of the many issues addressed was the 50% rule that keeps some people...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for a demolition permit on Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released information about how you can go about getting a permit to demolish your property on the island. The process has changed from what it was before Hurricane Ian to expedite the process for people trying to rebuild. Fort Myers Beach says a...
WINKNEWS.com
2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday
The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event. Looking to get rid of that debris in the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
Final days for Hurricane Ian debris pickup in Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers says the last day for Hurricane Ian debris removal is December 11th. The city plans to get back to regular sanitation operations by December 19th.
WINKNEWS.com
Road reopens after gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to closure on Fort Myers Beach
A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to the closure of Estero Boulevard and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach. Estero Boulevard has since reopened. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank was leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew used water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or ignition sources.
WJHG-TV
PCPD Heading to Fort Myers
Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
Debris fire sparks at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews were battling a large pile of debris on fire for several hours Thursday morning at Wa-Ka Hatchee Park near Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers. Fortunately, the fire is now under control. Crews will continue to monitor the site over the next few days...
