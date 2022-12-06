Read full article on original website
Related
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
fox29.com
White Christmas in Philadelphia? Here’s just how rare an occurrence that is
PHILADELPHIA - Plenty of people across the Delaware Valley are crossing their fingers and hoping for our first white Christmas in over a decade. While it’s fun to imagine, Philadelphia has rarely seen snowfall on Christmas over the last 70 years, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Mount...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
fox29.com
Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
Merry Menus: Montgomery County Restaurants Supply Much More than Milk and Cookies
Montgomery County restaurateurs are eager to create memorable dining experiences for the holidays.Photo byiStock. It takes a lot of energy to navigate the Dec. timeframe, given the calorie burn involved with shopping, wrapping, mailing cards, hosting meals, and decorating.
PhillyBite
Free Fun Things to Do in Bucks County PA
- During your visit to Pennsylvania, make sure you stop by some of the many free things to do in Bucks County. From the Peddler's Village to the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection, there are a variety of fun attractions in Bucks County that are worth checking out. Washington Crossing...
Co-Owner of Newtown Real Estate Agency Listed as “Top Producer” in the Bucks County Area
The local business owner has been recognized for his contributions to the real estate scene in Bucks County. A Bucks County business owner and important figure in local real estate is being recognized for his impact on the area. Ruth Gnirk wrote about the real estate business owner for Bucks County Real Producers.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
December Birthday of Walt Disney Gives Local Elementary School Cause to Recall His Long-Ago Visit
Walt Disney, Hollywood visionary, was born Dec. 05, 1901, and the proximity of that date today recalls a unique local connection to the entertainment pioneer. Jake Rossen recounted the link for Mental Floss. The Walt Disney Elementary School in Levittown is, indeed, named for the famed filmmaker. It is one...
Chester County Artist Completed More Than 300 Works Despite Starting to Paint in Her Seventies
A self-taught Chester County artist Ida Ella Jones completed more than 300 works during her painting career that began when she was 72, writes Beverly Sheppard for Pennsylvania Heritage. Dubbed by some “the Grandma Moses of Chester County,” Jones started painting in 1947 and did not stop until her death...
Shady Brook Farms Is Home to One of the Best Bars in All of Bucks County
The bar has become an essential stop for visitors to the area.Photo byThe Stone's Throw at Shady Brook Farm. One of Bucks County’s most popular farms is home to one of the area’s most popular bars, and local residents are taking notice. Staff writers for 94.5 PST wrote about the establishment.
PennDOT 2023 New Year’s Resolution: Further the Route 309 Connector Project
Montgomery County drivers in the northeast corner of the county should prepare to get used to seeing these signs in the new year.Photo byiStock. There’s good news and bad news from PennDOT on its multiphase Route 309 Connector project in the northwest corner of Montgomery County. WFMZ 60 News covered the mixed blessing.
fox29.com
Source: Husband of Bucks County woman missing for 2 months in custody
SELLERSVILLLE, Pa. - The husband of a Bucks County woman who police say went missing nearly two months ago is in custody, according to a source. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was reported missing Oct. 12 from her home on the 200 block of High Street in the Sellersville neighborhood. The prosecutor's...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
This Bucks County Choir Group Just Performed at One of the Most Famous Churches in the Country
The concert took place in a perfect setting for the holidays.Photo byiStock. A choir group from a Bucks County high school just performed a Christmas concert in one of the country’s most famous churches.
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0