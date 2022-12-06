Read full article on original website
RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
RPD: Teen, child, 20-year-old shot during vigil for other teen shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. Following the tragic incident, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Tuesday morning to explain the incident. […]
Judge faces men accused of plotting her murder
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo took the stand against the two cousins accused of plotting her murder. Dimitri and Joenathan Cash are no strangers to the law, both are currently serving time for the kidnapping of Dimitri Cash's two children from a foster home in Greece.
Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue
We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
Wyoming County man arrested after dog attacks deputy
Pike, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man under investigation following a domestic incident faces charges after a dog attacked a sheriff's deputy. The incident happened Monday at home on Route 39 in Pike. Police said David Sherman, 56, allowed an aggressive dog out of the home during the investigation, refusing to comply with orders to keep the dog inside.
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
If it feels like more children are getting shot, we can tell you the feeling is true
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The data from the police prove it. Compared to years over the past decade, this year the number of children 18 and under who have been shot and killed has doubled and sometimes tripled. Monday, at a remembrance vigil for a 17-year-old murdered in June, a 12-year-old and 16-year-old were shot.
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
RPD: Man indicted in connection to murder inside store on Joseph Ave.
Lewis was indicted for second-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester
With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Police, troopers, and U.S. Marshals respond after car crashes into home on Chili Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a home on Chili Avenue on Tuesday night, a few blocks west of Thurston Road. There was a large police presence there, including Rochester police, state troopers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. A News10NBC photographer saw someone in handcuffs. There is...
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
