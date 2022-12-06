ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man stabbed on Bernard Street; RPD look for person of interest

Rochester, N.Y — Rochester Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Bernard Street on Thursday evening. The victim, a 26-year-old man was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, and RPD is currently looking...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Judge faces men accused of plotting her murder

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo took the stand against the two cousins accused of plotting her murder. Dimitri and Joenathan Cash are no strangers to the law, both are currently serving time for the kidnapping of Dimitri Cash's two children from a foster home in Greece.
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Henrietta Man Accused of Threatening Co-Workers With Ghost Gun

A Henrietta man is facing charges he threatened his co-workers with a loaded "ghost" gun. The sheriff's office says it happened early Monday morning at the CooperVision location in Scottsville. Management reported 24-year-old Dinesh Subedi was behaving erratically and was asked to leave. He allegedly waited in the parking lot...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Wyoming County man arrested after dog attacks deputy

Pike, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man under investigation following a domestic incident faces charges after a dog attacked a sheriff's deputy. The incident happened Monday at home on Route 39 in Pike. Police said David Sherman, 56, allowed an aggressive dog out of the home during the investigation, refusing to comply with orders to keep the dog inside.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
HENRIETTA, NY
informnny.com

Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester

With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY

