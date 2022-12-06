Read full article on original website
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
MMAmania.com
Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’
It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018
Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
MMA Fighting
Ilia Topuria rushes Paddy Pimblett, fighters restrained after volatile war of words at UFC 282 press conference
Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria aren’t fighting each other at UFC 282, but you couldn’t tell that by the encounter they shared at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Following an altercation between the fighters at UFC London back in March, Topuria took an opportunity to fire a...
Magomed Ankalaev: UFC title is 'rightfully' mine, Jan Blachowicz's 'Polish power' won't work at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Magomed Ankalaev is adamant he won’t crumble under the “Polish power” of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, and says nothing is going to stop him from capturing the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will meet Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6...
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 282 | Video
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 282 fight card like only he can ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling opens up as slight favorite over Henry Cejudo for potential fight
Oddsmakers have opened up leaning slightly toward UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to beat Henry Cejudo if a fight materializes as expected. Sterling announced that his next title defense will come against Cejudo, who’s returning from retirement, possibly in March. Although Sterling openly said he sees No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley as the bigger fight, it appears the promotion has opted to give former UFC dual champ Cejudo the next title shot.
Paddy Pimblett believes he “would’ve put up a better fight” than Charles Oliveira did against Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with Charles Oliveira’s performance against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of UFC 280, Oliveira and Makhachev were fighting for the lightweight title – the division where Pimblett fights in – and Makhachev ended up winning by second-round submission. It was a great performance from Makhachev who dominated the fight from start to finish. Yet, for Pimblett, he was more surprised at Oliveira’s lack of performance. With that, he thinks he would’ve done better than the Brazilian did.
UFC 282 pre-event facts: 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. can make history in debut
The UFC hosts its 13th and final numbered card of the year on Saturday with UFC 282, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+. A new champion in the light heavyweight division will be...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In the UFC 282 co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber turned boxer, Paul.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 press conference video
At the UFC 282 press conference, a host of Saturday’s stars, including former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev, and Paddy Pimblett, will answer questions from the media Thursday night. The UFC 282 press conference is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
MMA Fighting
Darren Till suffered brutal eye poke in UFC 282 training camp: ‘I felt it go to the back of my brain’
Darren Till is in for a tough fight at UFC 282, but it’s possible his worst pain is already behind him. In preparation for his middleweight bout opposite Dricus Du Plessis on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Till found himself on the wrong end of an awful eye poke, the aftermath of which he recently shared to social media as part of a series of photos.
MMA Fighting
2022 World MMA Awards Results
MMA Fighting has 2022 World MMA Awards results from Thursday night’s ceremony at the SAHARA Las Vegas. Trophies will be awarded for Male and Female Fighter of the Year, Knockout and Submission of the Year, Fight of the Year, and media awards will be handed out as well. The...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Juliana Velasquez says Bellator 289 rematch with Liz Carmouche is about righting a wrong
NORWICH, Conn. – Juliana Velasquez may not have gotten exactly what she was hoping for in the aftermath of her title loss, but Friday she’ll get the next best thing. Velasquez (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) lost the women’s flyweight title to Liz Carmouche (17-7 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) at Bellator 278 in April in Honolulu. Carmouche took the belt with a TKO from unanswered elbows late in the fourth round. But Velasquez thought the stoppage was premature and lobbied to have the result overturned.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland ‘might have been the best fight we’ve ever seen’
Michael Bisping was in awe during the UFC Orlando main event this past weekend. After both suffering setbacks against some of the welterweight division’s best grapplers in their previous outings, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland were ready to put on a show for the fans. Battling back and forth for four full rounds until Holland’s damage sustained was too much, Fight of the Night honors were handed out and Bisping couldn’t agree more with the selection as he witnessed the action firsthand.
UFC 282's Alex Morono 'very comfortable' with Santiago Ponzinibbio's style: We 'kind of fight similarly'
LAS VEGAS – Alex Morono already has a good idea of what to expect from Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 282. That’s because Morono (22-7 MMA, 11-4 UFC) already prepared for Ponzinibbio before when he helped his teammate Geoff Neal get ready to fight the Argentine at UFC 269 last December. Neal won the fight by split decision.
