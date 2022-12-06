Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
Residents of 2 Bronx Apartments Go On a Rent Strike Against Landlord For Dangerous and Unhealthy Living ConditionsAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
2 People Were Safely Rescued by Firefighters After Falling Down An Elevator ShaftAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
norwalkplus.com
Bringing Books to 3rd Graders in Stamford in Memory of Author Lavone Roberson
Representatives of the Stamford Public Schools (SPS), Stamford Cradle to Career (SC2C), the Ferguson Library, and Horizons at New Canaan Country School recently came together to recognize the legacy of Lavone Roberson. An educator who worked for Horizons and served on Stamford Cradle to Career’s – Early Grade Reading CAN, Lavone was a published author who recently passed away from ovarian cancer.
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
hamlethub.com
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
Saving Bassick High means choosing life
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
hamlethub.com
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18
With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
hamlethub.com
New Fairfield resident Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, PA with Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, has died
Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, of New Fairfield, a Physician's Assistant with the Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group and at Westchester Medical Center, husband of Lisa (Citrin) Kalmanson, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Andy was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Kenneth and Judith...
hamlethub.com
Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row
This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
hamlethub.com
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
ctexaminer.com
‘What Ever Happened to Truancy Officers?’ City Rep Asks in Face of Chronic Absenteeism
Stamford Board of Representatives member Kindrea Walston is hearing a concern from constituents with school-age children. The kids are skipping class. Walston, who represents the city’s West Side, a dense, diverse, working-class neighborhood, said a woman in her district is worried about her 16-year-old son, a bright young man who has cut so many classes that he was not promoted with his high school class.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN
Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
heystamford.com
4+ Reasons Why Mill River Park is a Holiday Destination this Season
There’s no shortage of holiday events happening in and around Stamford. But if you’re looking for a one-stop destination for a little festive cheer you need to add Mill River Park to your holiday checklist!. The experience includes the largest immersive light show in our area, outdoor ice...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing and Special Town Meeting Results
The following were voted on and approved at last night's Special Town Meeting:. Proposed Amended Ordinance Chapter §§ 136 (Sections 1-6)Buildings, Demolition of. Parking Easement Request for Pound Street. Allocating $66,000 of ARPA funds to fund the additional cost of the Mini Attack Pumper for the Fire Department.
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Groundbreaking held at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
