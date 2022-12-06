ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Mercy Hospital named ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxiUq_0jZbHFNg00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City is now a destined spot for hospital’s labor and delivery services.

U.S. News & World Report has named Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for maternity care.

Affidavit: Deer Creek staff member sent nude photo to 15-year-old student via Google Docs

The award is the highest honor a hospital can earn for providing safe maternity care from the organization and comes as Mercy is expanding services for women in Oklahoma.

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City was one of only four hospitals in the state of Oklahoma to receive the high performing award designed to help expectant parents make informed decisions about where to receive care during pregnancy, labor and delivery.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

This is the second year U.S. News and World Report has released the maternity rankings and the second year Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has been recognized.

“The care our entire team provides at our birthplace creates a special experience for patients welcoming babies into the world,” said Dr. Tori O’Daniel, OB-GYN and medical director of women’s health services at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals for Maternity Care and use #BestMaternityHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

City of Stillwater buys historic Black school thanks to anonymous donor

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater City Council approved the purchase of Booker T. Washington School at their most recent council meeting earlier this week. The purchase was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor who gifted $250,000 to help preserve the school, according to KOCO-TV. In the first half of...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy