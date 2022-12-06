***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO