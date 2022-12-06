Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
KVOE
Semi pulls down power pole, power lines in Osage City
Osage City Police officers say a semi pulled down a power pole, disrupting electric and cable service in parts of the city limits Friday afternoon. The police department says the semi snagged an undetermined number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street shortly before 1 pm.
1350kman.com
Basement concept a possibility for Riley County EMS headquarters project
Riley County Commissioners were presented Thursday with a briefing on its EMS headquarters renovation project, which is currently under design. Director David Adams shared concepts for a first floor plan that ArchImages is proposing as well as a concept for a possible basement for the facility, to serve as space for an emergency operations center and conference space.
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
Wrecks cause traffic backup on SB 75
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple wrecks in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 caused traffic to come to a standstill coming into Topeka Wednesday morning. Battling with foggy conditions, emergency crews reduced southbound traffic down to one lane ahead of the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. At least one truck was off the road as part […]
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS: Cause of recent fire determined; no additional information unveiled on entrapment call
Investigators have determined what caused a fire at an Emporia business late last month. Fire Marshal Reason Bradford says a malfunction in an air compressor was the likely cause of an incident Nov. 29. The fire caused heavy damage that was limited to the compressor room. Early signs of an explosion, Bradford says, were likely due to the room filling with smoke and then blasting outward when a door was opened.
KSNT
Light freezing rain possible for some this morning, all rain likely this afternoon
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.
WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
Emporia gazette.com
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
KVOE
One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
Emporia gazette.com
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
1350kman.com
In Focus 12/8/22 – Fort Riley Polar Express, Wreaths Across America, Manhattan Housing Authority
Thursday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from Fort Riley as well as the Manhattan Housing Authority. In the first half of the show, Child & youth Services Outreach Services Director Christian Bishop previewed this weekend’s Polar Express event on post while Jerri McBride and Ed Mueller from VFW Post 1281 discussed the upcoming Wreaths Across America observance on December 17.
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
1350kman.com
Exciting celebrations abound at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
The calendar is packed full of celebrations at the Flint Hills Discovery Center this month. The Center hosted Breakfast with Santa last Saturday. The Breeden Family was happy to visit with Santa and learn more about the Flint Hills. The Zimmerman Family are members of the Discovery Center. Santa is...
Comments / 0