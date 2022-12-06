ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf announces more than $10 million funding for affordable housing

By Chantel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in several counties like Mercer, Venango and Union City.

“Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Wolf. “The HOME funding will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth while also revitalizing communities through renter and new homeowner opportunities.”

HOME is a federally supported program that supplies municipalities with grant and loan aid to grow and preserve proper and affordable housing supply for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

Wolf Admin. welcomes holiday season to the Capitol

Understanding that it’s a problem that continues to hold Pennsylvanians back, Gov. Wolf confirmed $375 million in his final budget for safe and affordable housing, which will work to build new units, fix existing units and fund home repairs.

Below is a list of some counties receiving the HOME funding awards:

Butler County

  • $200,000 to the City of Butler for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler.

Elk County

  • $275,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental rehabilitation in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.
  • $1,100,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental unit construction in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.

Mercer County

  • $500,000 to the City of Farrell for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Union County

  • $500,000 to Union County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Union County Housing Authority.

Venango County

  • $600,000 to Venango County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Venango County Regional Planning Commission.
Plan to expand broadband statewide comes to fruition

HOME program funds are used to handle crucial housing needs, including market-oriented strategies that present possibilities such as homeownership or rental activities to restore communities with new investments.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement funding process.

For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to community and economic development, visit DCED’s website .

Comments / 53

Shadowfax
3d ago

GOVERNOR Wolf..Why aren't the Republicans allowing the STIMULUS MONEY TO BE RELEASED? Those funds are due to EXPIRE? PA residents, call, text, email your Republican representatives! Now!

Reply(9)
8
miss trise
3d ago

These comments are just the worst it’s so many ppl that are working full an part time with and without kids that are still struggling to get back on the non Covid track y’all gotta chill frfr I work a full time job in the nursing field an I still struggle to get by so stop being so biased all y’all that work or say u do struggle at times like the rest of us that keep silent an just get to work on wat we need so please start speaking facts an not negative opinions

Reply
7
Linda Mashtare
3d ago

so the seniors and vets and disabled doesn't get any stimulus because of lot of them are living in low income housing and they can't file for rebates because of the government owning the buildings so they have to suffer and go without

Reply(2)
4
