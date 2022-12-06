Aaron Judgewill remain with theNew York Yankees, and for quite a bit of money. Judge will be making$360 million over nine yearsin one of the largest contracts in MLB history. It's no surprise, considering he's coming off a year in which he broke the American League home run record with 62 and won the AL MVP to boot. Big contracts like this don't always work out -- although if the Yankees end up winning a title, their fans won't care too much.

1 DAY AGO