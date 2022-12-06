ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Johann Jost Proppertt
1d ago

TECO better increase the rate they pay customers for their solar energy they receive then.

Bay News 9

FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
PORT ORANGE, FL
CBS Miami

Higher electric bills set for January

TALLAHASSEE - State regulators Tuesday approved utility costs that will translate to higher electric bills in January for homeowners and businesses - and the pain won't end there. Bills will go up in January for many customers of Florida Power & Light, along with customers of Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida Public Utilities Co. They likely will increase again in the spring because of high costs of natural gas used to fuel power plants. With utilities heavily reliant on natural gas, Florida Public Service Commission Chairman Andrew Fay expressed frustration about the costs and urged the regulatory...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

TECO receives approval for 11% rate increase starting in January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tampa Electric (TECO) customers may be in for a shock when they open up their January bills after the Public Service Commission approved the company's rate increases. According to TECO, an average residential customer's energy bill will increase by approximately 11 percent, or $14.09, for 1,000...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells

LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
LARGO, FL
Bay News 9

Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Insurance summit: Jimmy Patronis wants to eliminate AOBs ‘once and for all’

He also wants a statewide prosecutor focused on insurance fraud. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has put assignment of benefits agreements in the crosshairs. Patronis, a Republican, spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit, where he outlined the current state of the insurance market and potential ways to stabilize it.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

The Great Purpling of Lakeland

Streetlights in Lakeland are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?. The sky over the City of Lakeland is starting to be the color of a television tuned to a Prince concert. OK, maybe not the whole sky. But enough...
LAKELAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies

Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

UCLA Forecast: Federal Reserve decisions to heavily impact economic outlook

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California and national economic pictures for the coming year are difficult to predict, hinging largely on upcoming decision-making on inflation control by the Federal Reserve that could determine whether the country slips into recession, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. “With the Federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE

