Read full article on original website
Johann Jost Proppertt
1d ago
TECO better increase the rate they pay customers for their solar energy they receive then.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Bay News 9
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Higher electric bills set for January
TALLAHASSEE - State regulators Tuesday approved utility costs that will translate to higher electric bills in January for homeowners and businesses - and the pain won't end there. Bills will go up in January for many customers of Florida Power & Light, along with customers of Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida Public Utilities Co. They likely will increase again in the spring because of high costs of natural gas used to fuel power plants. With utilities heavily reliant on natural gas, Florida Public Service Commission Chairman Andrew Fay expressed frustration about the costs and urged the regulatory...
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
ABC Action News
TECO receives approval for 11% rate increase starting in January
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tampa Electric (TECO) customers may be in for a shock when they open up their January bills after the Public Service Commission approved the company's rate increases. According to TECO, an average residential customer's energy bill will increase by approximately 11 percent, or $14.09, for 1,000...
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
Bay News 9
Construction of biggest green hydrogen facility in U.S. underway in Texas
TEXAS — As the saying goes, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and that will certainly hold true as the largest green hydrogen facility in the nation will be constructed in the Lone Star State. With commercial operations set to begin by 2027, project overseers expect 1,300 construction...
Beach Beacon
Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells
LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
Changes this tax season for people paid on Venmo, PayPal, others
People who use third-party payment platforms, including Venmo and PayPal, especially those who conduct business on it, may receive a 1099-K tax form from the IRS this year.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
Bay News 9
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
FWC works on temporary solutions for new law impacting boat rental industry
Three words in a new Florida law could have the power to shut down the entire boat rental industry. Now FWC is working on a solution for a temporary fix.
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
floridapolitics.com
Insurance summit: Jimmy Patronis wants to eliminate AOBs ‘once and for all’
He also wants a statewide prosecutor focused on insurance fraud. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has put assignment of benefits agreements in the crosshairs. Patronis, a Republican, spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit, where he outlined the current state of the insurance market and potential ways to stabilize it.
businessobserverfl.com
County provides nearly $1M in incentives to lure New York plastic manufacturer to Pasco
A New York City packaging company is moving to Pasco County and creating about 555 jobs in the process. The move includes nearly $1 million in job-based incentives and tax breaks. Gary Plastic Packaging Corp. announced Tuesday, Dec. 2, it is moving into 279,000 square feet of space in a...
The Great Purpling of Lakeland
Streetlights in Lakeland are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?. The sky over the City of Lakeland is starting to be the color of a television tuned to a Prince concert. OK, maybe not the whole sky. But enough...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies
Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
Florida AG sues real estate company for ‘swindling’ homeowners
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that she is suing a Florida real estate company for "swindling" homeowners.
Bay News 9
UCLA Forecast: Federal Reserve decisions to heavily impact economic outlook
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California and national economic pictures for the coming year are difficult to predict, hinging largely on upcoming decision-making on inflation control by the Federal Reserve that could determine whether the country slips into recession, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. “With the Federal...
Comments / 8