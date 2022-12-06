FIRST DIRECT ARENA, LEEDS — Luis Alberto Lopez edged a majority decision to rip the IBF featherweight title from hometown hero Josh Warrington in Leeds. Fans at the arena watched England lose 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarterfinals before the evening's championship fights and there was a repeated sense of deflation when Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) won via two 115-113 scorecards, with the third judge scoring the bout a draw.

5 HOURS AGO