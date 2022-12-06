Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What is BLK Prime? How to watch, buy Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan boxing fight
After leaving Top Rank, Terence Crawford wanted to control his destiny. The WBO welterweight champion believes he is doing so by teaming with a new platform for boxing. Crawford defends the WBO title against David Avanesyan on December 10. “Bud” will be fighting in his backyard in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sporting News
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez results, highlights as visitor stuns Leeds hero to take title
FIRST DIRECT ARENA, LEEDS — Luis Alberto Lopez edged a majority decision to rip the IBF featherweight title from hometown hero Josh Warrington in Leeds. Fans at the arena watched England lose 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarterfinals before the evening's championship fights and there was a repeated sense of deflation when Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) won via two 115-113 scorecards, with the third judge scoring the bout a draw.
Comments / 0