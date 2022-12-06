ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd

Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Newport News police officer convicted of manslaughter...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

