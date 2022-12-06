Read full article on original website
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Armed robbery suspect leads police on chase from Elizabeth City to Chesapeake
A Chesapeake man is in custody after leading North Carolina and Virginia authorities on a chase Friday morning following an armed robbery.
Man charged in connection to shooting that left one woman injured in VB
On December 7, 2022, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call for a female who had been shot, in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
Former Newport News police officer sentenced to 6 years in 2019 deadly shooting
Former Newport News Police sergeant Albin Pearson was sentenced to 11 years in prison Friday, with five of those years suspended pending good behavior.
Person injured following shooting on Sea Cove Court in VB
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 7:14 p.m. in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Crash in Norfolk leaves one man dead, another seriously hurt
Police in Norfolk say a single vehicle accident on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. early Saturday morning left one man dead. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Newport News police officer convicted of manslaughter...
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say. The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive. When they got there, officers found...
33-year-old man charged with first degree murder for Portsmouth homicide
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
Former Norfolk PD officers involved in excessive force lawsuit after putting man in alleged choke hold
Court documents show that Drew Tyler Lail has filed a $2 million lawsuit against N.M. Caesar and Q. Tomlinson, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated.
