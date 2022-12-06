Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA doesn’t want to put trailers in flood zones
People needing FEMA trailers have waited months, and now, FEMA is saying no to some who have applied. FEMA says they do not want to put trailers in a flood zone, but many of the people who need help the most are in flood zones. Lee County commissioners learned about...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents voice concerns, ask questions at town hall meeting
People in Fort Myers Beach are running out of options after the hurricane, and now they are desperate and angry. Residents packed a tent on the island to ask and, hopefully, have their questions answered. The first of the many issues addressed was the 50% rule that keeps some people...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
WINKNEWS.com
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
WINKNEWS.com
FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts
Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
WINKNEWS.com
Pennsylvania man found squatting in Naples home he ‘fell in love with’
The Naples Police Department says this is a story you just can’t make up. Officers arrested a squatter living in a condemned home in Olde Naples on Wednesday. Police say Alexander Rowland, 27, of Pennsylvania, casually walked out of the home on 6th Avenue South and he acted as though he belonged there, but he didn’t.
WINKNEWS.com
People on Fort Myers Beach finding glimmers of hope while rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit spots by Hurricane Ian, and the people on the island have worked day and night to rebuild. More than two months later, things are far from normal, but there are glimmers of hope because many locals and many visitors who thought Fort Myers beach was special before the storm believe the town will be special again.
WINKNEWS.com
Firefighters get new training opportunity in Charlotte County
Flames shoot from an airplane, and its engine is a ball of fire. Firefighters rush inside the plane in an attempt to put out a fire in the cockpit as it spreads to the main cabin. This is an intense training exercise designed to help crews prepare for something that...
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
WINKNEWS.com
2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday
The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
WINKNEWS.com
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County
Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”. On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued. A pregnant woman...
