ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA doesn’t want to put trailers in flood zones

People needing FEMA trailers have waited months, and now, FEMA is saying no to some who have applied. FEMA says they do not want to put trailers in a flood zone, but many of the people who need help the most are in flood zones. Lee County commissioners learned about...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts

Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pennsylvania man found squatting in Naples home he ‘fell in love with’

The Naples Police Department says this is a story you just can’t make up. Officers arrested a squatter living in a condemned home in Olde Naples on Wednesday. Police say Alexander Rowland, 27, of Pennsylvania, casually walked out of the home on 6th Avenue South and he acted as though he belonged there, but he didn’t.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People on Fort Myers Beach finding glimmers of hope while rebuilding

Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit spots by Hurricane Ian, and the people on the island have worked day and night to rebuild. More than two months later, things are far from normal, but there are glimmers of hope because many locals and many visitors who thought Fort Myers beach was special before the storm believe the town will be special again.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday

The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy