Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming and diving continues to build in loss to Iowa State
The Iowa women’s swimming and diving team fell to Iowa State, 156-144, in the latest edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus. In the loss, Iowa had six athletes on the team who claimed top 10...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Filip Rebraca steps up in win over Iowa State
With Iowa men’s basketball’s top scorer Kris Murray sidelined with a lower body injury sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to No. 15 Duke at Madison Square Garden, Serbian import Filip Rebraca stepped up in a big win for the Hawkeyes over in-state rival Iowa State on Thursday.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling closes out 2022 with dual against Chattanooga
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday at 6 p.m. at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Saturday marks Iowa’s final dual of 2022 and it will be streamed on ESPN+ with Chris Goforth and Travis Garrard on the call. Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray to miss Thursday’s Cy-Hawk game
After Kris Murray was seen sporting a walking boot after Iowa men’s basketball’s loss to Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Iowa Athletics announced Murray will miss tonight’s Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City. Murray scored eight points, tallied seven rebounds, and dished out three assists...
Daily Iowan
Guest Opinion | Iowa City: The City of Hope
Iowa City is home to the Iowa Hawkeyes’, creators of vibrant art, and a prestigious healthcare system that sets itself apart from other cities. The city boundaries hold business owners, community leaders, students, university faculty, health care workers, artists, nonprofits, and everyone in between. It is a diverse community...
Daily Iowan
UI USG to give $35,000 to university restorative justice program
The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution Tuesday to support the university’s Restorative Justice Program with over $30,000. The resolution outlined the use of $35,000 from the USG contingency fund — which supports larger-scale projects that help university staff, students, and community — to help fund a three-day training with University of San Diego personnel.
Comments / 0