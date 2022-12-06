ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa swimming and diving continues to build in loss to Iowa State

The Iowa women’s swimming and diving team fell to Iowa State, 156-144, in the latest edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus. In the loss, Iowa had six athletes on the team who claimed top 10...
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Daily Iowan

Guest Opinion | Iowa City: The City of Hope

Iowa City is home to the Iowa Hawkeyes’, creators of vibrant art, and a prestigious healthcare system that sets itself apart from other cities. The city boundaries hold business owners, community leaders, students, university faculty, health care workers, artists, nonprofits, and everyone in between. It is a diverse community...
Daily Iowan

UI USG to give $35,000 to university restorative justice program

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution Tuesday to support the university’s Restorative Justice Program with over $30,000. The resolution outlined the use of $35,000 from the USG contingency fund — which supports larger-scale projects that help university staff, students, and community — to help fund a three-day training with University of San Diego personnel.
