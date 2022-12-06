Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
WCVB
Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports
BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
Radio Ink
DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston
IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
2 Boston restaurants among top 100 most beloved in the US, OpenTable says
Two Boston restaurants are among the 100 most beloved in the United States for 2022, and they’re right down the street each other. Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Company both made the list, which was compiled by OpenTable from customer reviews and released Wednesday. The company analyzed more than 13 million reviews to put together the list.
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Boston Globe
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter
Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
NECN
Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts
One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
WCVB
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform together at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform together at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. This night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in the New England area, a spokesperson said.
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
hot969boston.com
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
New Hampshire pulls off upset at Boston College
Boston College’s run of success in home games against the University of New Hampshire ended Tuesday night, when the Wildcats
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
WCVB
Man attacked outside Faneuil Hall restaurant suffers serious neck injury, severe head gash
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is accused of committing an attack that left a 68-year-old man with serious injuries that could impact the rest of his life, according to authorities. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said 43-year-old Robert Buckley, of Plymouth, has been charged with assault and battery...
Early screening helped Boston woman survive colon cancer
BOSTON - The excruciating aches and pains on Shanda Foster's right abdomen led the Boston woman to the doctor's office in 2013 for her first colonoscopy. "I realized I couldn't eat any more," Foster said. "It was a literal blockage I had on my side." She was in her early 30s, but her doctor wanted to rule out colon cancer - the same illness that "Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with not long after it ultimately claimed her life at 71. "It's very important to get screening very early on," said Tufts Medical Center's chief colon...
