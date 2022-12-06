ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports

BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Radio Ink

DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston

IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter

Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
BURLINGTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?

Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Early screening helped Boston woman survive colon cancer

BOSTON - The excruciating aches and pains on Shanda Foster's right abdomen led the Boston woman to the doctor's office in 2013 for her first colonoscopy. "I realized I couldn't eat any more," Foster said. "It was a literal blockage I had on my side."  She was in her early 30s, but her doctor wanted to rule out colon cancer - the same illness that "Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with not long after it ultimately claimed her life at 71. "It's very important to get screening very early on," said Tufts Medical Center's chief colon...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy