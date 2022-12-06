Read full article on original website
CNET
Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now
If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
Meet the Organic Spirits Distillers Revolutionizing the Industry to Make Better Booze
Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have […]
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Discovered a Method to Chemically Recycle Pvc Into Usable Material by Utilizing the Phthalates Found in Plasticizers
PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is one of the most common plastics in the United States and the world's third most common by volume. PVC is found in many of the plastics we use daily. Much of the plastic used in hospital equipment - tubing, blood bags, masks, and so on - is PVC, as is the majority of modern plumbing piping.
gcimagazine.com
IBR Joins the UEBT, Promotes Sourcing with Respect
IBR, an IFF — Lucas Meyer Cosmetics company, has joined the Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT), a non-profit association that promotes ingredient sourcing with awareness of the local environment and population. Through its membership, IBR plans to educate on responsible sourcing and promote the concept of sourcing with respect....
gcimagazine.com
Kao Announces Head of Cosmetics Business
Kao has promoted Yosuke Maezawa to lead the cosmetics business globally, effective January 1, 2023. Maezawa will hold a position as senior executive officer, president of consumer products—cosmetics business, global; representative director and president of Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.; and chairperson of the board, Molton Brown Limited. Maezawa is currently...
gcimagazine.com
Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% by Campo Research
Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% is a skin brightening ingredient with clinical efficacy and immediate consumer perceivable results. It is derived from the matsutake mushroom and can be formulated into skin brightening soap bars, liquid soaps, shower gels, facial foams, creams, serums, lotions and more. For more information, visit www.campo-research.com.
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
gcimagazine.com
100% Knoll Ecoform Molded Pulp Compact Offers an Eco-Friendly Alternative to Plastic
Knoll Packaging has launched its 100% Knoll Ecoform molded pulp compact, a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic makeup compacts. The 100% Knoll Ecoform molded pulp compact is made from the company’s Knoll Ecoform plant-based material, which Knoll Packaging developed five years ago as part of its commitment to eliminate plastic from its supply chain. It consists of bamboo, wood and sugar cane fibers. In addition, the Knoll Ecoform is certified recyclable in the paper recycling stream.
EPA Victoria finds at least six warehouses with 3,000 tonnes of soft plastics after REDcycle suspended
Half a billion plastic bags meant to be recycled have been found stored in at least six warehouses in Victoria – posing potential fire risks – following an investigation into a suspended soft plastic recycling program. The Environmental Protection Authority in Victoria announced on Friday it had discovered...
BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005623/en/ BioConsortia, Inc. introduces five new microbial-based nematicides for seed treatments. Photo shows testing of new microbial products in various soil samples at BioConsortia headquarters in Davis, California. (Photo: BioConsortia, Inc.)
gcimagazine.com
Prestige Beauty Discounting Drops Below Pre-pandemic Levels
About 25% of prestige beauty units sold in the United States are sold on promotion, per a new research note from The NPD Group's Larissa Jensen. That's lower than pre-pandemic (2019) levels. Even better, the beauty sector's reduced use of promotions hasn't hurt growth in revenue or unit sales. Jensen...
gcimagazine.com
Givaudan Debuts First Integrated Fragrance Encapsulation Center in Singapore
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Givaudan inaugurated its first integrated fragrance encapsulation center in Singapore. Givaudan invested CHF 30 million into the Green Mark Gold certified encapsulation center. The center is designed to offer all of Givaudan's encapsulation capabilities including research, creation with dedicated perfumers on-site, production, and industrialization capabilities with a scale-up lab.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Can Businesses Ensure Industrial Packaging Protection For Shipping Items?
Industrial packaging is a type of packaging that is used for industrial products. Industrial products include food, toys, chemicals, and more. Industrial packaging is much more sensitive and process-intensive. This is due to the precariousness of the products being packaged/shipped. Industrial packaging is a catch-all term that describes the packaging...
gcimagazine.com
Brow Trend by Cosmetic Group USA
A natural brow look can be achieved with formulas that shape, define and condition. Connect with CG USA to find inspiration for your next brow formula at (818) 767-2889 or info@cosmeticgroupusa.com. For more information, visit www.cosmeticgroupusa.com.
gcimagazine.com
Sephora's 2023 Accelerate Cohort Highlights Wellness & Clean, Clinical BIPOC Brands
Sephora North America's 2023 Accelerate brand incubator program highlights BIPOC brand founders spanning fragrance, makeup, and skin care. Participants will take part in a six-month curriculum with mentorship, merchandising support, grants and investor connections, with the opportunity to launch at Sephora North America upon completion. This year's cohort includes:. Brianna...
gcimagazine.com
Firmenich Debuts Fragrance Inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2023
Earlier this week, Firmenich announced Dragon Fruit as the 2023 Flavor of the Year which was inspired by Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year, 18-1750 Viva Magenta. Continuing on with the Pantone collaboration, Firmenich has announced the creation of, Live Bold Eau de Parfum. The fragrance, Live Bold Eau de Parfum, is said to "capture the exuberance, optimism and rebellious spirit of Viva Magenta."
gcimagazine.com
Glossier, LVMH, The Body Shop Join Open to All Inclusive Retail Movement
Cartier, Glossier, LVMH, URBN (Anthropologie, Free People, Nuuly and Urban Outfitters) and The Body Shop are among the newest signatories to the Open to All inclusive retail group, bringing to 42 the number of retail brands that have signed the group's pledge. Open to All’s key areas of focus include...
Vanilla is the first food made from plastic
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.
Recycling Today
Amcor inks deal with ExxonMobil to receive advanced recycling materials for packaging
Australian packaging solution producer Amcor, with U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, has announced a five-year deal with Irving, Texas-based ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene (PE) in support of its target to achieve 30-percent-recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. Amcor says the volume of material will increase incrementally each year and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the contract period.
cstoredecisions.com
Compostable Food Packaging
Inno-Pak recently announced the rebranding of Stalk Market Compostable Products, a full line of commercially compostable food packaging for venues that require single-use food packaging. The new brand includes compostable cold cups, cutlery, fiber containers, fiber plates and bowls, PLA-lined paper food containers, hot cups, PLA containers and items packed and labeled for retail sale. Inno-Pak makes Stalk Market Compostable Products using natural materials, including plant-based fibers and the biopolymer PLA. Because of their natural designs, these products can break down in commercial composting facilities. Many Stalk Market Compostable Products are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute.
