Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield waiver claim
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team
Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and was claimed on waivers Tuesday afternoon.
Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they’re saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of Read more... The post Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins out Thursday
There were fewer Arizona Cardinals listed on the injury report Thursday compared to before a bye week. The first iteration released before a Monday Night Football home game against the New England Patriots still included several key starters. Receivers Rondale Moore (groin) and DeAndre Hopkins (illness) missed practice Thursday. Cornerback...
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Kingsbury: Cardinals’ Greg Dortch ‘has made big strides’ with thumb injury
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get a handful of names back in the mix at some point or another for the final stretch of the 2022 season, with two of those players being wide receivers Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore. The duo, which has flashed over...
