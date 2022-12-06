ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Arizona State QB Emory Jones expected to enter transfer portal

Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Jones arrived in Tempe last offseason after four years playing for the Florida Gators. After Jones started the first six games of the season, he was injured in the middle of the second quarter against Washington and didn’t return. Backup Trenton Bourguet filled in and led the Sun Devils to an upset win over the then-ranked No. 21 Huskies.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

2023 ASU football incoming transfer list: New Mexico State P Josh Carlson 3rd to commit

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Flurry of Transfers Rolling in for Arizona State

Just a few days in to a new coaching staff, and Kenny Dillingham and co. have brought in multiple former Arizona high school football stars. Tristan Monday and Krew Jackson announced their transfers in recent days to bolster a Sun Devil defense. This afternoon, quarterback Jacob Conover announced he was...
TEMPE, AZ
footballscoop.com

A look at Arizona State's coaching staff

Arizona State boldly proclaimed a new leadership model in its December 2017 hire of Herm Edwards. Though the coach's path to Tempe was unconventional -- Edwards hadn't coached in a decade, and hadn't coached in college football in three decades -- the result wasn't. Edwards was let go three games into his fifth season.
TEMPE, AZ
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Sion Power Announces Plans to Expand Battery Manufacturing Operations in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005770/en/ Sion Power’s SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks add minor-league pitching in Rule 5 Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks honed in on pitching depth during Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft, taking three arms in the minor league phase of the event. Arizona added RHP Taylor Rashi from the Giants in the first round, RHP Denny Larrondo from the Yankees in the second round and RHP Peter Solomon from the Pirates in Round 3.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy