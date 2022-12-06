Read full article on original website
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
Arizona State QB Emory Jones expected to enter transfer portal
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Jones arrived in Tempe last offseason after four years playing for the Florida Gators. After Jones started the first six games of the season, he was injured in the middle of the second quarter against Washington and didn’t return. Backup Trenton Bourguet filled in and led the Sun Devils to an upset win over the then-ranked No. 21 Huskies.
After transfer tease, TE Jalin Conyers announces return to ASU
Redshirt junior tight end Jalin Conyers is returning to play football at Arizona State for the 2023 season, he announced on Thursday. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro was the first to report the move. The news comes as a relief to Sun Devil fans, as Wednesday saw a rather ominous...
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
2023 ASU football incoming transfer list: New Mexico State P Josh Carlson 3rd to commit
The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 12 Arizona women’s basketball hosts Kansas
It’s all about the bigs. The Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) will bring 6-foot-6 Taiyanna Jackson to McKale Center on Thursday, Dec. 8. She’s the tallest player Arizona (7-0) has faced this season. With 6-foot-5 Lauren Ware out for the season, the only Wildcat within two inches of Jackson is 6-foot-4 freshman Maya Nnaji.
sports360az.com
Flurry of Transfers Rolling in for Arizona State
Just a few days in to a new coaching staff, and Kenny Dillingham and co. have brought in multiple former Arizona high school football stars. Tristan Monday and Krew Jackson announced their transfers in recent days to bolster a Sun Devil defense. This afternoon, quarterback Jacob Conover announced he was...
Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Wildcats Preview: A Ranked Opportunity
The Jayhawks go on the road tonight to face the Wildcats in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
azdesertswarm.com
4-star guard Jamari Phillips, 5-star forward Carter Bryant to take official visits to Arizona for Tennessee game
Arizona men’s basketball will have two big visitors on hand when it hosts Tennessee in two weeks. Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Jamari Phillips will take an official visit to Arizona on the weekend of Dec. 17th, he told On3. Phillips’ EYBL teammate Carter Bryant, a five-star small...
2023 ASU football transfer list: P Eddie Czaplicki, WR Cam Johnson enter portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. Among the latest is the Sun Devils’ only player who made the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2022: Punter Eddie Czaplicki. “First off, I...
2023 ASU football transfer list: OG LaDarius Henderson lands at Michigan
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. On Monday, the team took several transfer portal hits with starting offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson opting to look for a new home with a year of eligibility remaining.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball checks in at No. 18 in first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season
The NCAA has released its first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season and Arizona women’s basketball checks in at No. 18. The NET, which stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI for women’s basketball beginning with the 2020-21 season. It helps determine which teams are selected for the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season.
footballscoop.com
A look at Arizona State's coaching staff
Arizona State boldly proclaimed a new leadership model in its December 2017 hire of Herm Edwards. Though the coach's path to Tempe was unconventional -- Edwards hadn't coached in a decade, and hadn't coached in college football in three decades -- the result wasn't. Edwards was let go three games into his fifth season.
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
Sion Power Announces Plans to Expand Battery Manufacturing Operations in Tucson, Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005770/en/ Sion Power’s SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)
Diamondbacks add minor-league pitching in Rule 5 Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks honed in on pitching depth during Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft, taking three arms in the minor league phase of the event. Arizona added RHP Taylor Rashi from the Giants in the first round, RHP Denny Larrondo from the Yankees in the second round and RHP Peter Solomon from the Pirates in Round 3.
prescottenews.com
Governor Ducey, TSMC Mark Major Milestone at the Most Technologically Advanced Chip Factory in the U.S.
Deal of the Decade” Highlights Arizona as a Global Technology Epicenter. A vision to transform acres of state-owned desert into a global technology epicenter marked a major milestone Tuesday: Governor Doug Ducey and TSMC celebrated the first piece of equipment added to one of the most technologically advanced chip factories in the world.
