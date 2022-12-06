Brice Sensabaugh And Roddy Gayle Jr. Talk Progress During Freshman Season, Upcoming Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers

A month into the season, Ohio State finally gets thrown into the Big Ten fire against a red-hot foe in Rutgers. Rutgers (6-2, 1-0 B1G) Schottenstein Center 7 p.m. ESPN2. The 6-2 Scarlet Knights are only on a one-game win streak, but they’re just five days removed from a statement win against then-No. 10 Indiana in which they held the Hoosiers under 50 points in a 15-point victory. Rutgers could make it back-to-back wins over ranked Big Ten teams Thursday, but it will have to play in Columbus against a Buckeye team that’s won every game it’s played at the Schott by more than 20 points.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO