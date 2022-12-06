Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says

Read full article on original website
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
myhorrynews.com
Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades
For the last three decades, the Conway Police Department has not been fully staffed with certified police officers. “We’ve done very good attracting some candidates,” said police chief Dale Long, adding it can be a struggle to hire. The department has recruited locally and Long said he believes...
‘I stole it’: Man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more, reckless driving, and a […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon Man Charged With Murder In Florence
Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following the discovery of a body in a home on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, SC, on Wednesday. Investigators have arrested James Delynn Alford of 307 Beaufort Street, Dillon, SC, and charged him with murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-03-010).
myhorrynews.com
Donald Earl Constantino was a deputy sheriff and gold course manager
Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth. Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer...
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
WMBF
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
wpde.com
Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
wpde.com
Mullins High School remembers dedicated employee killed after car hits school bus
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins High School is remembering a staff member who died Thursday after troopers said his SUV collided with a school bus on Marion Street in Mullins. Edward Alston, 64, worked in the school's food service department. Mullins High School Principal Becky Ford said Alston was...
live5news.com
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Murrells Inlet man is in custody after an armed robbery at an ice cream shop on Pawleys Island. Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Georgetown County deputies...
2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
Marion County school employee killed after SUV, bus collide head-on in Mullins, authorities say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins. The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they […]
wpde.com
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
WECT
Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to the North Carolina Medicaid Program in connection to a fraud case heard in Brunswick County Superior Court. Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Sayre pleaded guilty to felony...
Charleston City Paper
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns
Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
Employee pepper sprays Pawleys Island ice cream shop armed robbery suspect, deputies say
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday night after an alleged armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. He’s […]
WMBF
‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death. Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in...
