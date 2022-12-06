ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather – Weather ALERT DAY Friday, more ❄SNOW❄ on the way

Our snow and wintry mix in the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region will come to an end in the early evening, with just little cells of snow overnight. Our next push of snow is Friday evening. We expect 2 to 4 inches of new snow in the Yakima and Ellensburg areas. Kittitas and Yakima counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday. The Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region expect more rain than snow…..but if it’s cooler than expected, snow could be a part of Friday evening into Saturday as well.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wintery Mix and Slick Roads Tonight...More Snow This Weekend

A wintery mix continues tonight with rain and freezing rain transitioning back to snow as the snow levels drop after midnight. Wet slick roads for the evening commute! Drive safe. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Winter Storm #1 - Timing... Today - Tonight. Cascades and East Slopes: Now...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain and Rain

NonStop Local Weather Alert... Areas of patchy dense freezing fog early this morning with icy roads. Then an increasing chance wintry mix of light snow, sleet, pockets of freezing rain and cold rain developing later this morning and continuing through this evening/tonight. Expect slick roads this afternoon/evening and allow extra travel time. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash closes road in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash.- A semi-truck crash has closed Travis Road in Prosser. According to Benton County, the road will remain closed until further notice. The county intends to post a notice when the road is reopen for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Calm Chilly Night, Fog and Freezing Fog in The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with fog and patchy freezing fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Most of the main roads are clear of snow however the side roads will more than likely ice up so drive safe. Wednesday look for patchy early morning...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-90 reopened after 38-car pileup near Kittitas

KITTITAS, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. WSP has reported 38 vehicles in total were involved, 20 cars and 18 trucks. Three people were injured in the mass collision that WSP says was caused by a speed too fast for the poor conditions, according to a press release. At around 5:15...
KITTITAS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wintry Mix Thursday

Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Icy ground can lead to major injury

YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima County 911 experiencing outages

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- According to a Facebook post by the Sunnyside Police Department, the 911 phone line in Yakima County is currently experiencing outages. Anyone experiencing an emergency in the Yakima County who calls 911 and does not receive an answer should call SunComm's emergency number at 509-453-9000. This...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Luminaria lights up Yakima Arboretum

YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend. For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty. Executive Director...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA

