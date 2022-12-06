Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather – Weather ALERT DAY Friday, more ❄SNOW❄ on the way
Our snow and wintry mix in the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region will come to an end in the early evening, with just little cells of snow overnight. Our next push of snow is Friday evening. We expect 2 to 4 inches of new snow in the Yakima and Ellensburg areas. Kittitas and Yakima counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday. The Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region expect more rain than snow…..but if it’s cooler than expected, snow could be a part of Friday evening into Saturday as well.
Wintery Mix and Slick Roads Tonight...More Snow This Weekend
A wintery mix continues tonight with rain and freezing rain transitioning back to snow as the snow levels drop after midnight. Wet slick roads for the evening commute! Drive safe. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Winter Storm #1 - Timing... Today - Tonight. Cascades and East Slopes: Now...
Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain and Rain
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Areas of patchy dense freezing fog early this morning with icy roads. Then an increasing chance wintry mix of light snow, sleet, pockets of freezing rain and cold rain developing later this morning and continuing through this evening/tonight. Expect slick roads this afternoon/evening and allow extra travel time. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
City, business and organization closures and delays for winter weather December 8
Charter College: Pasco campus will close at 5 p.m. No evening classes. City of Pasco: City offices close at 3:30 p.m. City of Richland: Community Center and Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation Commission meeting has been cancelled. City of West Richland: City offices close at...
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
Semi crash closes road in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- A semi-truck crash has closed Travis Road in Prosser. According to Benton County, the road will remain closed until further notice. The county intends to post a notice when the road is reopen for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which...
WSP: Yakima driver’s excessive speed resulted in 38-vehicle pileup on I-90
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Washington State Patrol troopers have cited a Yakima man for excessive speed in a 38-vehicle collision that sent three to the hospital and shut down I-90 eastbound for 10 hours. According to an update from WSP, the 57-year-old driver was approaching milepost 126 when he lost traction and came to a rest facing north, blocking...
Calm Chilly Night, Fog and Freezing Fog in The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys
Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with fog and patchy freezing fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Most of the main roads are clear of snow however the side roads will more than likely ice up so drive safe. Wednesday look for patchy early morning...
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after 38-car pileup near Kittitas
KITTITAS, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. WSP has reported 38 vehicles in total were involved, 20 cars and 18 trucks. Three people were injured in the mass collision that WSP says was caused by a speed too fast for the poor conditions, according to a press release. At around 5:15...
Wintry Mix Thursday
Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
Icy ground can lead to major injury
YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
Man trapped in crushed vehicle ‘invisible’ from road found by Kittitas County deputy
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was badly injured and trapped in his car, which had crashed in a spot that deputies said was invisible from the road, was rescued with the help of a tenacious Kittitas County deputy. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Ellensburg police received a...
Yakima County 911 experiencing outages
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- According to a Facebook post by the Sunnyside Police Department, the 911 phone line in Yakima County is currently experiencing outages. Anyone experiencing an emergency in the Yakima County who calls 911 and does not receive an answer should call SunComm's emergency number at 509-453-9000. This...
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 6
Richland School District: Buses operating on snow routes. Paterson School District: 3-hour late start. Buses on snow routes. Sonova kids can be picked up at the 100 Circles Main Office parking lot. Prosser: 2-hour delay for bus routes 1 and 4. Wapato: Buses on snow routes. Schools open and on-time.
Fire crews investigate cause of fire near Ellensburg High football fields
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire around the Ellensburg High School football fields from around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to a post from the Ellensburg Police Department. EPD had people avoid the area while KVFR found a small...
A West Richland elementary is helping family of 5 after fire damages their home
“Their first priorities right now are for food and clothing.”
Luminaria lights up Yakima Arboretum
YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend. For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty. Executive Director...
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
