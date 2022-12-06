Our snow and wintry mix in the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region will come to an end in the early evening, with just little cells of snow overnight. Our next push of snow is Friday evening. We expect 2 to 4 inches of new snow in the Yakima and Ellensburg areas. Kittitas and Yakima counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday. The Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region expect more rain than snow…..but if it’s cooler than expected, snow could be a part of Friday evening into Saturday as well.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO