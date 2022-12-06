ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA ABC-7

“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead. In the video obtained by our The post “That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified

UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Las Cruces Police: Serious crash causes backup on Highway 70 east Friday evening

The following statement is from the Las Cruces Police Department:. Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two crashes were likely caused by driver inattention – drivers who were watching police activity on the frontage road and not paying attention to their driving.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway

UPDATE: According to emergency radio traffic, one person is being transported to UMC by helicopter from one of the crashes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Highway 70 eastbound is experiencing heavy traffic due to several crashes. There was an initial crash at Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a The post Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Crash causing major backup on I-10 East near Vinton

UPDATE - As of 1 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vinton have been cleared, traffic flowing in both directions, according to TXDOT. EL PASO, Texas - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-10 East from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3, which is near Vinton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
VINTON, TX

