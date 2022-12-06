Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
NMSU athletic officials called NMSU police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called the police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM Campus. But, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the killing....
KVIA
NMSU hires Rodey Law Firm as external investigator in Nov. 19 deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU has hired the Rodey Law Firm to review the deadly Nov. 19 shooting between one of its basketball players and a UNM student. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the decision to investigate on Tuesday. Arvizu said both regents and management agreed it was crucial...
“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Downtown Las Cruces businesses concern over spike in vandalism and acts of violence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Businesses in downtown Las Cruces reported a recent spike in people shoplifting and people urinating on the outside of their shops. Business owners told KFOX14 they hoped to get solutions by the end of Thursday night. "There have been a couple of times when we...
“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead. In the video obtained by our The post “That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Police respond to domestic disturbance, eastbound traffic on Sean Haggerty Dr. diverted
EL PASO, Texas -- A domestic disturbance has led to a barricaded subject in northeast El Paso. El Paso police say eastbound traffic on Sean Haggerty Dr. is being diverted. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KVIA
Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
KVIA
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation
SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
KVIA
Sheriff’s detective injured in narcotics operation that prompted SISD lockdown
EL PASO, Texas -- A Sheriff's Office detective was injured by a man attempting to flee a narcotics operation at the Petro Truck stop Thursday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The incident led to a lockdown of all Socorro ISD schools in the area. Officials say 22-year-old...
Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified
UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
KOAT 7
Police interview shows why 17-year-old UNM student set up basketball player Mike Peake
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to police documents and a newly released New Mexico State Police interview, a 17-year-old UNM student played a key role in luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to the UNM campus on Nov. 19. Although the 17-year-old student is being charged in this case, Action...
krwg.org
Las Cruces Police: Serious crash causes backup on Highway 70 east Friday evening
The following statement is from the Las Cruces Police Department:. Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two crashes were likely caused by driver inattention – drivers who were watching police activity on the frontage road and not paying attention to their driving.
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
KVIA
Vinton judge embroiled in District Attorney controversy dealt with legal woes as a lawyer
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Questions continue to swirl around the whereabouts of the Vinton, TX municipal judge at the center of the El Paso district attorney's office controversy. Now, ABC-7 is uncovering legal issues Roger Rodriguez faced as a practicing attorney. Rodriguez twice reprimanded by state. Family members of...
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
KVIA
Two drug seizures in one month at same train crossing keep CBP officers in El Paso on alert
EL PASO, Texas -- For the second time in a month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in El Paso seized a large number of drugs in a rail car arriving from Mexico at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing, according to officials. The latest seizure happened Wednesday just...
Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway
UPDATE: According to emergency radio traffic, one person is being transported to UMC by helicopter from one of the crashes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Highway 70 eastbound is experiencing heavy traffic due to several crashes. There was an initial crash at Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a The post Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Crash causing major backup on I-10 East near Vinton
UPDATE - As of 1 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vinton have been cleared, traffic flowing in both directions, according to TXDOT. EL PASO, Texas - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-10 East from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3, which is near Vinton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
lascrucesbulletin.com
The Bridge of Southern New Mexico sparked dramatic increase in local high school graduation
The high school graduation rate in Doña County increased more than 50 percent during a 15-year span, climbing from 55 percent in 2007 to 83 percent – among the highest in the state – in 2021, The Bridge of Southern New Mexico President and CEO Tracey Bryan said in a November interview.
Comments / 1