ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here’s What SZA Had to Say When a Fan Asked for a Hayley Williams Collab

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

SZA is giving fans little crumbs regarding her relationship with Paramore ‘s Hayley Williams .

With the R&B singer’s forthcoming album S.O.S. arriving this Friday (Dec. 9), SZA fans wanted to know: When will they see her collaborate with the Paramore frontwoman?

“@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. Instead of giving an update, SZA replied in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) tweet, “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”

The fan question arrives after SZA shared the 23-song track list for S.O.S. on Dec. 5. The LP includes several features, including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless.”

The R&B singer covered Billboard ’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue in November. In the story, she questioned the future of her career. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” SZA admitted . “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

S.O.S . follows the star’s 2017 debut, Ctrl , which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.”

See the tweet below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
MTV

SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More

Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Billboard

SZA Explains Why Doja Cat’s Guest Feature on ‘Shirt’ Didn’t Happen

SZA called into HOT 97 on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to talk through her upcoming album S.O.S and clear the air on the Doja Cat collab that didn’t come together. Originally, SZA hinted while performing at Mad Cool Festival in July that Doja Cat would possibly appear on what became the album’s lead single, “Shirt.” However, when the song finally dropped at the end of October, her pal was nowhere to be found on the track. Related SZA Teases 'Nobody Gets Me' Ahead of 'S.O.S' Release 12/07/2022 “She had surgery, she had to have that emergency, like, vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in...
Billboard

SZA Returns with New Album ‘SOS’: Stream It Now

SZA ends her five-year hiatus with the release of her second studio album SOS, which was released Friday (Dec. 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. SOS follows CTRL, her classic debut album that debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and never left, having spent 286 consecutive weeks on the chart (through the Dec. 10 edition). In her Billboard cover story from November, she opened up about the difficulty of embarking on another personally and professionally demanding album cycle. “I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart,” she said at...
Billboard

Lana Del Rey, SZA, Paramore &More: What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

We’re still two weeks away from Christmas but the gifts keep coming early for music fans with long-awaited albums and surprise singles arriving from their favorite stars. And as always, Billboard wants to know which new release you’re most grateful for this holiday season! Related First Stream: New Music From SZA, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lana Del Rey and More 12/09/2022 On Friday (Dec. 9), SZA‘s hotly anticipated sophomore album SOS finally arrived after a five-and-a-half year wait. Preceded by lead single “Shirt” and a tease of “Nobody Gets Me,” the studio set follows the recent Billboard cover star‘s smash 2017 debut album...
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
iheart.com

Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour

“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Here’s ‘The News’: Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video

The endless cycle of bad things happening in the news can be, well, soul crushing, but here’s a scoop that’ll actually brighten your day: Paramore just dropped a new song. The punk-rock trio returned Thursday (Dec. 8) with “The News,” the second single off their upcoming album This Is Why, along with an angst-filled, horror-themed music video. In the three-minute track, frontwoman Hayley Williams rages against the “exploitative, performative” news circuit constantly occupying her devices, and laments over feeling useless that she can’t do anything to help crises happening miles away from her. Drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York don’t...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From SZA, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lana Del Rey and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, SZA’s SOS marks the return of a queen, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie fights inner demons and Lana Del Rey has a beautiful-sounding fun fact for you. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: SZA, SOS  Five years after dropping a jaw-dropping debut with Ctrl, SZA has finally returned with a follow-up that somehow sounds both pored-over, the product of endless hours in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Here’s Why Florence Welch Is Now a Fan of TikTok

While Florence + the Machine‘s Florence Welch was previously not exactly a fan of using TikTok to promote her music, she’s since come around, she reveals in an interview with The New Yorker. She explained to the magazine that as she was preparing to release Dance Fever earlier this year, her label kept asking her what she was going to do on the video-sharing app to help promote the album, noting that going viral could potentially help boost streaming numbers. Her response to her label, according to Welch? Related Lady Gaga Is Loving the Viral 'Wednesday' 'Bloody Mary' TikTok Dance Trend 12/07/2022 “Oh, I...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Andy Williams’ ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

Andy Williams’ 1963 holiday hit “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” returns to the Billboard Hot 100 chart once again at No. 9. The popular track has been covered by artists such as Johnny Mathis, Garth Brooks, Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr. and Pentatonix.  The popular holiday song begins with an energetic intro and features lyrics about warm and cozy winter events including “Parties for hosting/ Marshmallows for toasting/ And caroling out in the snow.” Since its 1963 release, the lovable track has continued to put listeners into a joyful spirit leading up to the holidays. Check out the lyrics...
hypebeast.com

Candidness Is SZA's Superpower in New Album 'SOS'

After a lengthy five-and-a-half-year wait, SZA has finally released her Ctrl followup, SOS. Clocking in at approximately one hour and 10 minutes, the extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’

The Nat King Cole Trio recorded “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” back in 1946 and turned it into a Christmas classic, one year after it was written by Bob Well and Mel Torme. The song is also commonly subtitled as “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” due to its opening lyrics. Multiple arrangements of the song have been recorded throughout the years, but the most notable version has to be Cole’s, which includes the warm sounds of a small string section. The lyrics are filled with warm Christmas feelings and sweet holiday imagery, including: “Everybody knows a turkey and...
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Comeback Artist of the Year — Sam Smith

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2021 all this week and next. First, a salute to the artist who made the most impressive comeback this year: resurgent (and reinvented) pop star Sam Smith. By 2015, Sam Smith’s name was synonymous with global success. The U.K. singer-songwriter achieved hits and acclaim in Britain as early as 2013 — and in 2014, that acclaim built to stateside recognition, after they released a career-defining single in “Stay With Me” and unveiled their debut album In the Lonely...
Billboard

A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Album’s Done,’ Debuts New Song ‘Same Problems’ During Amazon Music Live Concert: Watch

A$AP Rocky announced that his new album is finished before taking the stage to perform some new songs at Amazon Music Live Thursday night (Dec. 8). He made the PSA during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. “Thursday night football. Amazon. My first time back on the stage. Album’s finished, Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!” the rapper exclaimed. Rocky later returned to the screen for those watching Amazon Music Live at home, the streamer’s live concert series hosted by 2 Chainz, to perform four unreleased songs from Don’t Be Dumb as well as some fan-favorite classics such as “Everyday,” “Yamborghini...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy