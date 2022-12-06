Here’s What SZA Had to Say When a Fan Asked for a Hayley Williams Collab

SZA is giving fans little crumbs regarding her relationship with Paramore ‘s Hayley Williams .

With the R&B singer’s forthcoming album S.O.S. arriving this Friday (Dec. 9), SZA fans wanted to know: When will they see her collaborate with the Paramore frontwoman?

“@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. Instead of giving an update, SZA replied in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) tweet, “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”

The fan question arrives after SZA shared the 23-song track list for S.O.S. on Dec. 5. The LP includes several features, including Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless.”

The R&B singer covered Billboard ’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue in November. In the story, she questioned the future of her career. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” SZA admitted . “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

S.O.S . follows the star’s 2017 debut, Ctrl , which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.”

See the tweet below.