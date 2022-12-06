ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Stepping Up Their College Recruitment Game

WWE launched quite a few programs over the years, and Next in Line is arguably their best one yet. The NIL program recruits top athletes who aspire to become the next big WWE Superstars and so far, some very solid talent have been signed. Now it seems the company is stepping up their college recruitment game.
