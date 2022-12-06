Chowan County retains 'distressed' status

Chowan County has retained its status as an economically distressed county for the second year in a row, per a new annual report released by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The report, which categorizes each of North Carolina’s 100 counties into “tiers” based on economic factors, saw Chowan County hold at Tier 1, the same as last year.

The county has a history of going back and forth in the rankings, having been listed as a Tier 1 county in 2020, rising to Tier 2 in 2021, then falling back to Tier 1 for 2022 and now heading into 2023.

Past increases and decreases in the county have been attributed to rapidly changing unemployment numbers, per NCDOC.

Four factors are utilized by state economists to determine where a county falls on the tier scale, they are as follows:

Average unemployment rate;Median household income;Percentage growth in population; andAdjusted property tax base per capita.

Tier designations determine both eligibility and guidelines for different state grant programs administered by the commerce department including the One North Carolina Fund, building reuse, and water and sewer infrastructure grants among others.

While the label of Tier 1 county can often bring more of this grant funding to Edenton and Chowan County, it also means that the county is faring worse economically than other counties in the state.

Tier designations also assist in North Carolina’s performance-based Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program, which serves as a method to channel funds for infrastructure improvements into more economically distressed areas of the state.

The 40 most economically distressed counties typically fall within Tier 1. The next 40 fall in Tier 2 with the final 20 classified as Tier 3. Chowan is currently ranked 29th, with first being the most distressed and 100th being the least distressed.

The adjusted property tax base per capita for 2022-23 in Chowan County is currently $112,712 (53rd worst), while the population growth was noted at -0.69 percent (30th worst).

Average household income in the county stands at $45,365 as of 2020 census data, putting Chowan at 25th lowest in the state. The last tallied unemployment rate before the new tier rankings was 3.89 percent in September, ranked 38th from the bottom statewide.

2020 census data also reports that around 20 percent of Chowan residents had income below the poverty line. However, those numbers may not take into account recent economic downturns thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

The average private sector wage in the Edenton area stands at $41,929, which is higher than neighboring Perquimans, Bertie and Tyrrell counties, but lower than Washington, Gates and Pasquotank counties.

Two area counties shifted in the 2023 ranking – Pasquotank ascended from Tier 1 to Tier 2 thanks to an increase in median household income to $56,654, 27th highest in the state. Meanwhile, Pitt County fell from Tier 2 to Tier 1, with that county’s median income dropping to around 54th worst in the state, standing at $49,955.

Other nearby counties stayed relatively the same heading into 2023. Much of North Carolina east of Interstate 95 is designated as Tier 1, aside from a few holdouts along the coast where higher property values, tourism and increasing populations drive economic engines.

Bertie and Washington counties rank as the lowest counties in the area among Tier 1 status, coming in tied as the sixth most economically distressed counties in the state.

Tyrrell County, home to Columbia, ranks 14th on the distress scale, also a Tier 1 county.

Gates County, labeled as Tier 2, is only the 41st most distressed county statewide. Neighboring Pasquotank County is 43rd and Perquimans County, also a Tier 2, takes 53rd.

Rounding out the mid-tiers in the Albemarle region is Dare County, a Tier 2 ranked 80th in the state.

Camden and Currituck counties both took home Tier 3 status for another consecutive year, with Camden ranked 87th and Currituck taking the coveted top spot at 100th, making it the least distressed county in North Carolina. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Scotland County is currently ranked at first – the most distressed county in the state.