35 Best Christmas decorations, including indoor and outdoor decor

By Tom Tyers
 4 days ago

IT’S CHRISTMAS and one of the best ways to get in the festive spirit is through decorations.

From trees and baubles to lights and garlands we’ll help you deck the halls with everything you’ll need for a picture-perfect holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQk8q_0jZbFy1700
Show your holiday spirit with beautiful decorations this Christmas

Here is your one-stop guide to everything Christmas decor, with everything you will need to deck your halls with the holiday spirit and get in the festive mood.

It can be a stressful time of year and we understand that, so we’ve taken the hard work out of it and packed this page with all the top ticket items, from trees to beautiful tableware for a pretty festive feast.

We found you beautiful realistic trees from Balsam Hill, stunning lights for both indoors and out from Light In The Box, as well as some festive savings that will go a long way.

You will find beautiful options at all price points and for all budgets that will make this Christmas one to remember.

Here are our top picks:

Christmas Trees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYfGw_0jZbFy1700
  1. Jack 6ft Faux Fir Christmas Tree, $115 ($75) – buy from All Modern
  2. Best Choice 6ft Premium White Christmas Tree, $64.99 (save $35) – buy from Walmart
  3. Brylanehome Pop-Up Christmas Tree, $178.62 (save $256.37) – buy from Wayfair
  4. Balsam Hill 6.5ftClassic Blue Spruce, $499 (save $300) – buy from Balsam Hill
  5. Dunhill 7.5ft Fir Unlit Christmas Tree, $199 – buy from Home Depot

Christmas Tree Decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLNr9_0jZbFy1700
  1. Falling Star Tree Topper, $35.99 (save $6) – buy from Wayfair
  2. Glitter Snowflake Shaped Ornament (save $3) – buy from Wayfair
  3. Nordic Frost Ornament Set – buy from Balsam Hill
  4. Sea Team 120-Pack Assorted Clear Ornaments – buy from Walmart
  5. Shatterproof Holiday Christmas Lux Ornament Set, $31.44 – buy from Home Depot

Christmas Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN2dF_0jZbFy1700
  1. 70 Cool White Dome Icicle With Snowflakes Lights, $21.98 – buy from Home Depot
  2. Christmas Tree Ribbon Lights, $5.99 ($2.57) – buy from Light In The Box
  3. Waterfall String Lights LED Fairy Lights, $9.99 (save $8.46) – buy from Light In The Box
  4. Twinkle Star 66ft 200 LED Christmas String Lights, $19.99 – buy from Walmart
  5. Jolly Romantic Nordic Style Simulation Tree Branches Decoration – buy from Walmart

Indoor Christmas Decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dr1dU_0jZbFy1700
  1. Holiday Lantern with LED Candles, $129 (save $40) – buy from Balsam Hill
  2. Lit Wooden Animated Scene, $159 (save $40) – buy from Balsam Hill
  3. Lenox Sledding Snowman Lit Cone, $100 – buy from Nordstrom
  4. Lenox Treasured Traditions Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree – buy from Nordstrom
  5. HOPE Wood Blocks, $29.99 (save $20) – buy from Wayfair

Outdoor Christmas Decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErtjY_0jZbFy1700
  1. Christmas Laser Projector Lights, $33.99 – buy from Walmart
  2. 300L Multi Incandescent Mini Icicle Lights, $16.98 – buy from Home Depot
  3. Projection & Strobe Lights, $96.99 – buy from Wayfair
  4. LED Window Curtain String Light, $24.99 (save $10.71) – buy from Light In The Box
  5. Christmas Tree Solar String Lights Decorations, $36.99 (save $15.85) – buy from Light In The Box

Christmas Table Decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeM27_0jZbFy1700
  1. Christmas “Joy” Berry Floral Arrangement, $58.99 (save $16) – buy from Wayfair
  2. Holiday Time Christmas Pine & Berries Hurricane Centerpiece, $24.98 – buy from Walmart
  3. HEVIRGO 6 Pack Deer Shape Napkin Rings, $9.89 ($1.10) – buy from Walmart
  4. Liddle Round Floral Christmas Tablecloth – buy from Wayfair
  5. Christmas Tree 4-Piece Ceramic 10.5-inch Dinner Plates – buy from Home Depot

Christmas Garlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igSQV_0jZbFy1700
  1. Christmas Artificial 2.7M Garland Wreath Pine Tree, $11.99 (save $2.04) – buy from Light In The Box
  2. Christmas Mantle Garland, $29.44 – buy from Walmart
  3. Crestwood 108” in. Lighted Faux Garland, $37.99 (save $12) – buy from Wayfair
  4. Glittery Bristle Pine Garland with Battery Operated Warm White LED Lights, $39.93 – buy from Home Depot
  5. Home Depot 50 ft Unlit Garland $10.98 – buy from Home Depot

