35 Best Christmas decorations, including indoor and outdoor decor

IT’S CHRISTMAS and one of the best ways to get in the festive spirit is through decorations.

From trees and baubles to lights and garlands we’ll help you deck the halls with everything you’ll need for a picture-perfect holiday.

Show your holiday spirit with beautiful decorations this Christmas

Here is your one-stop guide to everything Christmas decor, with everything you will need to deck your halls with the holiday spirit and get in the festive mood.

It can be a stressful time of year and we understand that, so we’ve taken the hard work out of it and packed this page with all the top ticket items, from trees to beautiful tableware for a pretty festive feast.

We found you beautiful realistic trees from Balsam Hill, stunning lights for both indoors and out from Light In The Box, as well as some festive savings that will go a long way.

You will find beautiful options at all price points and for all budgets that will make this Christmas one to remember.

Here are our top picks:

Christmas Trees

Christmas Tree Decorations

Christmas Lights

Indoor Christmas Decorations

Outdoor Christmas Decorations

Christmas Table Decorations

Christmas Garlands