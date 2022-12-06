Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Warm with showers at times through the weekend
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
6 Ways To Stop Alabama Porch Pirates From Destroying Your Holiday
The holiday season is officially here and people are buying gifts and new things left and right. In 2022, we all have ordered at least something to be delivered to our door, even at times when we weren't home to grab them. Porch Pirates. Porch Pirates are a real thing.
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
Tuscaloosa’s Randall Family Donates 6 More Acres of Land to Expand Northern Riverwalk Park
One of Tuscaloosa's newest and most popular parks is set to grow as a philanthropic family prepares to donate more than six acres of riverfront land for its expansion. City leaders cut the ribbon on the Randall Family Park and Trailhead at the Northern Riverwalk last fall, and the new amenity has drawn families, visitors and pets to the banks of the Black Warrior River in the year since then.
Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about
Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
Terry Saban and Katie Britt Honor 50 Tuscaloosa County Educators at Friday Luncheon
The 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County for going above and beyond for students in their classrooms. The luncheon, hosted by the Nick's Kids Foundation, was held Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa River Market to recognize elementary and middle school teachers who continue to make a difference in the lives of area students.
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Why Alabama's Recent Recruiting Classes Can't be Considered Busts: All Things CW
The Crimson Tide recently having 14 players enter the transfer is a sign of the times, but what does it mean for next year and building toward the future?
Local NASCAR driver brings first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bobby Reuse is opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover, which will make it the first in the state of Alabama. The fast casual restaurant is set to open on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The first 10 guests in line on opening day will receive free macaroni and cheese for one year.
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
Suspect in Tuesday Apartment Shooting in Tuscaloosa Captured in Neighboring County
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced the suspect in a Tuscaloosa apartment shooting from earlier this week was captured and jailed Friday night. As previously reported, a 22-year-old male was found shot to death Tuesday evening at Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East.The victim was identified as Larry Maddix, Jr.
