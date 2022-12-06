ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
Daily Mail

France star Kylian Mbappe seen ruthlessly laughing just after Harry Kane's missed penalty which sent England crashing out of the World Cup with 2-1 defeat by the holders

French star Kylian Mbappe was pictured laughing after England captain Harry Kane fired his second penalty over the crossbar, as the reigning world champions earned a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Kane had earlier brought his side level from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni's first half opener, equalling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France

The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock

Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England

In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
SB Nation

WhaleFin to terminate Chelsea shirt sleeve sponsorship — report

The cryptocurrency gravy train is threatening to run completely off the rails, and amid an industry-wide downturn, not to mention the collapse of the FTX exchange, companies are tightening belts, cutting back spending, and instituting mass layoffs — while continuing to pretend that this isn’t just a giant house of cards.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
The Guardian

Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world

Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah

Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk Eliminated as Netherlands Lose to Argentina at World Cup

A late comeback wasn’t enough to propel Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch national team past Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Netherlands appeared to be down and out when Lionel Messi converted a spot kick in the 73rd minute to give Argentina a 2-0 lead, but Wout Weghorst scored in the 83rd and 101st to send the match to extra time.

