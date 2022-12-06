ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected Officials

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bUwU_0jZbEspO00

In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks.

“Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, but don’t waste your time on me,” Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said ahead of the vote.

Jeffries set the tone for the debate over the proposed pay hikes for incoming Auditor-Controller Ben Benoit, Assessor-Clerk-Recorder Peter Aldana, District Attorney Mike Hestrin, Sheriff Chad Bianco and Treasurer-Tax Collector Matt Jennings.

Joining the supervisor in his opposition were board Chairman Jeff Hewitt and Supervisors Manuel Perez and Chuck Washington. Supervisor Karen Spiegel abstained.

“I really don’t see any reason right now to propose higher salaries,” Perez said. “If folks want to study this further, they can. But right now, I’m not supporting this.”

Spiegel signaled a willingness to entertain the proposed hikes but requested additional time so the Executive Office could produce a more thorough report justifying the timing, process and necessity of the requested raises. Her motion to delay the vote to January was opposed 3-2.

“These are fine individuals, but they ran knowing what their salaries were going to be,” Moreno Valley resident Roy Bleckert, a frequent commentator on board actions, said before the vote. “Passing this right after an election is sticking it to the people who pay those salaries. Why is this even on the agenda with no staff report? There’s nothing. We have a problem here.”

Jeffries complained that the “optics” were bad, given the board’s recent denial of pay adjustments for In-Home Supportive Services caregivers.

“We have a new auditor-controller who, without ever even stepping into the building, is alleged today to be entitled to a $61,000 pay raise,” the supervisor said. “A month ago, the in-home workers came asking for a $1.50 per hour raise. We said, sorry we cannot give you an additional buck-fifty. But now we’re going to give the new auditor-controller $61,000?”

According to the Department of Human Resources, the proposed pay hikes were intended to bring the officials’ salaries up to levels that ensure they’re not making less than some of their executive-level underlings, who are receiving hefty salaries thanks to collective bargaining agreements and other factors.

In government speak, when the boss makes less than a subordinate, the disparity is known as “compaction.”

The last round of raises for all five positions was in 2014. However, Hestrin, individually, received a raise in 2018.

The 2014 hikes were approved on a 3-2 vote of the board, with then- Supervisor Jeff Stone joining Jeffries in opposing the increases, arguing that the effects of the Great Recession were an ongoing drag on the county’s finances, and there was no justification for boosting officials’ base pay.

Jeffries, now the most senior board member, has declined all proposed salary increases for himself in the last decade.

The salary hikes would have increased annual base compensation for the assessor-clerk-recorder, auditor-controller and treasurer-tax collector by 32%, from $195,192 to $256,814.

The district attorney and sheriff would each have received a 13% hike, raising their annual base pay from $273,463 to $308,197.

The Department of Human Resources said “external market surveys” were conducted to gauge the appropriate compensation levels for the five elected officials going forward. The surveys weren’t included on the board’s policy agenda.

Salary schedules analyzed by City News Service showed that, had the increases been approved, both the sheriff and D.A. would have received annual base compensation rivaling the earnings of counterparts in surrounding counties.

Hestrin’s proposed $308,197 yearly salary would have compared to $185,981 for Imperial County’s top prosecutor, $293,128 for Orange County’s, $249,221 for San Bernardino County’s and $287,227 for San Diego County’s.

Meantime, Bianco’s proposed $308,197 annual income would have compared to $170,672 for Imperial County’s sheriff, $254,715 for Orange County’s, $270,291 for San Bernardino County’s, and $279,198 for San Diego County’s top lawman.

Data on 2021 compensation formulas for government officials statewide is available at www.publicpay.ca.gov.

Comments / 4

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County holds State of the County after three-year hiatus

The Riverside County State of the County was held on Thursday at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa where hundreds of people gathered to discuss the county's growth and future opportunities. This county event hasn't happened since 2018 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local leaders, businesses, nonprofits, and residents attended the event. Board Chairman Jeff Hewitt, The post Riverside County holds State of the County after three-year hiatus appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

47th Assembly District Seat Still In Play; Wallis Has 35-Vote Lead Over Holstege; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County With 2,050 Votes Left To Count

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council votes to end COVID state of emergency in February

Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 will end in February, the City Council voted Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County board proposes wage hike for in-home caregivers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service caregivers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

3 new Arcadia council members sworn in, along with new mayor

The Arcadia City Council on Tuesday installed three new council members and shifted the rotating offices of mayor and mayor pro tem. Sharon Kwan, Eileen Wang and Dr. Michael Cao won their respective races in Districts 2, 3 and 5 and began their inaugural four-year terms on the council. The...
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

LA County officially experiencing `high’ COVID activity

As expected, Los Angeles County moved Thursday into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, sparking stepped- up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. The county had been in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Bonta Announces Sentencing in $8 Million Los Angeles, California Mortgage Loan Fraud Scheme

Los Angeles-area broker to serve time in prison for defrauding lenders using forged documents and fraudulent records to take out 17 mortgage loans. December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a Los Angeles broker, who was involved in a mortgage loan fraud scheme in Southern California. The broker, Alex Ashod Dadourian, defrauded lenders by using forged documents and fraudulent records to obtain more than $8 million in mortgage loans for his clients in order to earn commissions for himself. Today, he was convicted on 91 felony counts of mortgage fraud, grand theft, identity theft, and conspiracy, and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The prosecution was carried out by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council committee hears feedback on de León censure

The Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform heard feedback over an item on potential consequences of censure for council members during its first meeting Thursday. The council voted unanimously to censure Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez over their participation in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made

A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy