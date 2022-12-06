ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKd14_0jZbEeiS00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023.

Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. Alstott served as the Mustangs’ lead man from 2012 to 2022 and compiled an overall record of 60-57 with seven postseason appearances and a state semifinal berth in 2016.

Alstott, who rushed for 5,088 yards and scored 58 touchdowns in his career with the Buccaneers, was one of the longest tenured coaches in Pinellas County. Now the 6-time Pro Bowler will step away from the sidelines, adding to the bevy of openings popping up around the state. Below is Alstott’s statement he made via Twitter.

I spent the past 11 seasons giving back to the game I love as Head Coach of Northside Christian School but the time has come for me to step away from the program. This was not an easy decision and there's never a "good" time to make this decision, but I feel this is best for me at this point in my life. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to coach my son and all of the other amazing kids that I saw develop into young men. This journey wouldn't have been possible without the support of the athletic department, school administration, assistant coaches, football support staff, and of course the players that came out every day ready to learn and make the team what it is today.

As this chapter of my life closes, I'm excited for a new one to begin: what that looks like or where that takes me is anyone's guess, but l'm excited about the possibilities. God Bless, and go Mustangs .” - Mike Alstott

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter at @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton

TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching.  Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
lakeandsumterstyle.com

South Sumter High School’s Keanu Neal Makes Game Saving Tackle for Bucs!

If I had to bet, most people don’t realize that a game saving tackle made in Monday Night’s Football game between The Buccaneers and The Saints had a lot of local flavor going for it! Keanu Neal played High School Football at South Sumter High School in Bushnell and he had an incredible night that people are still talking about!
BUSHNELL, FL
Scorebook Live

Florida Football Class 1M State Championship Preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The time has come for the first state championship game in the Sunshine State to take place at Gene Cox Stadium on Thursday night.  Chaminade-Madonna Lions (12-0) will take on the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders (12-1) in the Class 1M state championship game and this ...
CLEARWATER, FL
cdspatriotpress.org

CDS Welcomes New Athletic Director

This year CDS has a new athletic director, Mr. Chamberlin. I sat down with him for an interview on the 1st to see his goals, his sports life, and much more. Mr. Chamberlin is from San Antonio, Texas, and worked at a private school similar to CDS that went from pre-k to senior year, called Saint Mary’s Hall. Mr. Chamberlain worked at Saint Mary’s Hall for 11 years as the varsity basketball coach, then head Athletic Director for the past four years. He has two boys one in first grade and the other in fourth who both attend CDS.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Alex Golesh explains taking USF job, leaving Tennessee coaching staff

USF head coach Alex Golesh said he plans to make his program "fun and sexy" with a tempo-driven offense that attracts explosive players, similar to what he was able to do at Tennessee each of the past two seasons. The former Vols' assistant and 247Sports' Offensive Coordinator of the Year is a mastermind when it comes to his side of the football, and that's not going to change as a first-time head coach.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Longboat Observer

Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023

When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
SARASOTA, FL
sportspromedia.com

Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Seminole High principal lives the Warhawk Way

SEMINOLE — Over the last few years, schools across the nation have faced academic slides due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Seminole High School bucked the downward trend and increased its academic rating. "We were one of only two schools that elevated their school grade last year," said Principal...
SEMINOLE, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy