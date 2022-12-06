Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023.

Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. Alstott served as the Mustangs’ lead man from 2012 to 2022 and compiled an overall record of 60-57 with seven postseason appearances and a state semifinal berth in 2016.

Alstott, who rushed for 5,088 yards and scored 58 touchdowns in his career with the Buccaneers, was one of the longest tenured coaches in Pinellas County. Now the 6-time Pro Bowler will step away from the sidelines, adding to the bevy of openings popping up around the state. Below is Alstott’s statement he made via Twitter.

“ I spent the past 11 seasons giving back to the game I love as Head Coach of Northside Christian School but the time has come for me to step away from the program. This was not an easy decision and there's never a "good" time to make this decision, but I feel this is best for me at this point in my life. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to coach my son and all of the other amazing kids that I saw develop into young men. This journey wouldn't have been possible without the support of the athletic department, school administration, assistant coaches, football support staff, and of course the players that came out every day ready to learn and make the team what it is today.

As this chapter of my life closes, I'm excited for a new one to begin: what that looks like or where that takes me is anyone's guess, but l'm excited about the possibilities. God Bless, and go Mustangs .” - Mike Alstott

