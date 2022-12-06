Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Public Schools Announces a New Principal for Fletcher Elementary
Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announces a new principal at Fletcher Elementary, effective as of November 28, 2022. Matthew Haney, the current Principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary. Haney fills the principalship vacated by Tammy Deaver, who has been named Principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
Smoky Mountain News
Construction students compete in Atlanta
Students from Western Carolina University’s Kimmel School of Construction recently had the opportunity to participate in real-world construction scenarios at the Associated Schools of Construction Region II competition in Atlanta. Six students competed in the open concrete category that is sponsored by Baker Concrete Construction and the project was...
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Smoky Mountain News
Clubs announce new approach annual blanket drive
Mountain Projects and Waynesville Rotary Club paired for many years to coordinate a popular Christmas holiday blanket drive. Then, In 2021, Mountain Projects Executive Director Patsy Davis contacted Bill Allsbrook of Waynesville Rotary and asked if their blanket drive could be moved to early November due to the rising heating and utility costs. Mountain Projects was already taking calls for assistance and were anticipating more.
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
Smoky Mountain News
Hemlock restoration group plans workdays
Help save hemlock trees from the hemlock wooly adelgid by participating in one of the several upcoming volunteer workdays organized by the Hemlock Restoration Initiative. Each volunteer will be paired with an experienced, licensed professional who will offer instruction and guidance on treating hemlock trees with insecticide that prevents infestation.
FOX Carolina
Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
Smoky Mountain News
Jackson County Commission welcomes new members
On Monday evening, Dec. 5, before a room full of family and community members alike, three men took the oath of office as the newest members of the Jackson County Commission. Republican John Smith has replaced Democrat Boyce Deitz, Republican Todd Bryson replaced Democrat Gayle Woody and Republican Mark Letson replaced Democrat Brian McMahan as chair of the county commission. Republicans dominated November elections, not only in Jackson County, but throughout the Smoky Mountain News’ four county coverage area.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Smoky Mountain News
New sheriffs shuffle staffs
Across North Carolina’s seven westernmost counties, a whole slew of new sheriffs was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5. However, the work started about a month earlier for those men, all of whom are new to the office except Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran who secured a fifth term. Upon winning their elections, the incoming sheriffs must think about how they will reshape policy, and in some cases, consider which personnel they want to dismiss or demote to make room for their own command staff.
WYFF4.com
Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/ School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, December 4th, the School District of Oconee County was made aware […]
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
