New bill would ban homeless camps near parks, schools across the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeless and housing is going to be a major focus as this new legislative session kicks off. The new Republican leader in the State Senate, San Diego Senator Brian Jones, introduced a bill that would ban homeless encampments near sensitive areas like schools and parks across the state.
More street medicine teams tackle the homeless health care crisis
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Living on the streets of California is a deadly affair. The life expectancy of an unsheltered person is 50, according to national estimates, nearly 30 years less than that of the average Californian. As homelessness spirals out of control throughout the state, so too do deaths on the street, but it’s those whose lives are the most fragile who are least likely to get medical care.
Going, going, gone: Feds hold first-ever auction for California offshore wind leases
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Federal officials today will auction off leases for 583 square miles of ocean waters off California that could lead to the nation’s first massive floating wind farms. The auction — the first on the West Coast — includes...
Governor Newsom calls a special session Monday on California's high gas prices | Here's what to expect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rosario Lozano stopped working about three months ago. “I had to stop working to take care of her (infant) and take care of my three year old in the car,” Lozano said. That’s about the time gas prices started to rise again, and California saw...
Pearl Harbor letter read publicly for the first time
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Eighty-one years ago today, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside where a woman who witnessed the attack is reading a letter her mother wrote about that terrible day publicly for the first time. Buried in a box in a closet for decades, Barbara Brown says it is time to share the words with the world.
Generous grant paves way for Buena Vista Lagoon to bring back native habitat and wildlife
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Buena Vista Audubon Society is taking the next step in helping restore their part of the Buena Vista lagoon. In 2008 there was a proposal to put a hotel on the site, but the California Coastal Commission denied that request. Then in 2016 the Buena Vista Audubon Society was able to pull together $1.5 million to purchase the land.
Remembering Pearl Harbor: USS Midway marks 81 years since attack
SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday morning with a commemoration ceremony on the flight deck in honor of the 2,400 Americans killed in the attack on December 7, 1941. The commemoration included a wreath laying, two-bell ceremony...
Preparing for battle: Marines and Sailors participate in unique training at Camp Pendleton
CAMP PENDLETON SOUTH, Calif — Marines and Sailors across Southern California are training together as part of an annual exercise known as Steel Knight. The 2 1/2 week program, which started in 1991, is designed to ensure that different military branches are on the same now, so they know what they're doing in the future when fighting together overseas.
