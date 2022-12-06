ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Law officials arrest ENC man, drug-related charges pending

AYDEN, Pitt County — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Pitt County. The special operations unit with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jay Hall on Tuesday, December 06. Law officials charged Hall with three counts of possession with the intent to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston Police investigate shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

16 Year-Old Murder Victim Identified

CLAYTON – Police have released the identity of a teenager shot and killed Monday night at the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex on NC Highway 42 East at Glen Laurel Road. Around 8:22pm, Clayton Police responded to Pine Hall Drive to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the clubhouse.
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Greenville man gets 12 years after guns & drugs taken from his home where 9 children lived

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern Blood gang member gets more than 17 years on drug & gun charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Blood gang member was sentenced Thursday to 17-1/2 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Daquan Carter, a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang, pled guilty on May 23 of this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses

Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison

Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Duplin County manhunt

Duplin County — A three-hour manhunt ended Monday night for a suspect who rammed a Wallace police car, injuring an officer, on Dec. 5th, 2022. The manhunt began as a disturbance call at the House of Raeford Facility in Duplin County. A Wallace police officer is recovering, and a...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

