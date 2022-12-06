GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO