Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
Law officials arrest ENC man, drug-related charges pending
AYDEN, Pitt County — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Pitt County. The special operations unit with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jay Hall on Tuesday, December 06. Law officials charged Hall with three counts of possession with the intent to...
Kinston Police investigate shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Child dies, tests positive for controlled substance - Father charged
On Saturday, November 26th, at approximately 8:45 pm, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old male child that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of the victim was...
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
16 Year-Old Murder Victim Identified
CLAYTON – Police have released the identity of a teenager shot and killed Monday night at the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex on NC Highway 42 East at Glen Laurel Road. Around 8:22pm, Clayton Police responded to Pine Hall Drive to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the clubhouse.
Greenville man gets 12 years after guns & drugs taken from his home where 9 children lived
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
New Bern Blood gang member gets more than 17 years on drug & gun charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Blood gang member was sentenced Thursday to 17-1/2 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Daquan Carter, a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang, pled guilty on May 23 of this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses
Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
Man arrested, charged after larceny in Brice's Creek
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man who was wanted in connection to a larceny that happened in the Brice's Creek area, has been arrested. Travis Carl Jones, 36, of Vanceboro, was charged with larceny and trespassing.
Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run
KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
North Carolina mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, ATF says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of very committed investigators […]
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Arrest made in Duplin County manhunt
Duplin County — A three-hour manhunt ended Monday night for a suspect who rammed a Wallace police car, injuring an officer, on Dec. 5th, 2022. The manhunt began as a disturbance call at the House of Raeford Facility in Duplin County. A Wallace police officer is recovering, and a...
15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash
Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
