Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, AlabamaApril KillianFlorence, AL
The only American to get directly hit by a falling meteorite suffered a huge bruise and then used it as a doorstopAnita DurairajHodges, AL
Franklin County Times
RMS students present projects at Good Characters Expo
Students at Russellville Middle School presented their service learning projects at a Good Characters Expo Nov. 30 in the school gym. They shared what they have been learning and – in some cases – putting into practical use with community members, mentors and peers. After weeks in Liberty...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2014, Julie Masterson Russ
PROGRESS 2022 – Distinguished Through the Decades. Today Julie (Masterson) Russ is a wife and mother with infant twin girls. In 2014 she was a senior at Russellville High School and Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Woman. “Maggie Coan (Franklin County DYW 2013) asked me to be her Little...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
Franklin County Times
Jingle all the way: Russellville kicks off Christmas
Russellville started the month of December with a big dose of seasonal cheer: first with the Cultura Garden Club’s annual Every Light a Prayer for Peace and Tree Lighting ceremonies. The prayer for peace event has been locally observed and sponsored by the club for more than 30 years....
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July
When the officers arrived, residents told them a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.
trbnews.net
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees
RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Holly Day brings Santa to Russellville
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Holly Day event Dec. 3 at the A.W. Todd Centre in downtown Russellville.
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues
Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
WAFF
Bird flu confirmed in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and the Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) also known as “bird flu”, in a backyard flock in Lawrence County. State...
WAFF
Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The war is still raging in Ukraine, and families continue to flee from their homeland. One family made the escape to north Alabama. A Ukrainian mom and her seven-year-old son sought refuge with a family in the City of Madison. The minute Viktoriia Kuznietsova heard the...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza in backyard flock in Alabama
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock, non-poultry in Lawrence County, Alabama. Samples from the flock were tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratories, part of the...
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock
State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
Police officers in the Shoals meet on new gun laws
Local law enforcement were educated Tuesday on the bill passed earlier this year that allows Alabamians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
