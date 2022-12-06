ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County hoops teams take first wins of season￼

Facing off against bigger schools this weekend, Moffat County boys basketball played three games at Grand Junction’s Warrior Challenge, while the girls kicked off their season against Eagle Valley. The MoCo boys had an early start at home on Nov. 29 against Uintah, with the Dogs experiencing a 72-42...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Craig Hockey Association host ‘Tis The Season fundraising tournament

The Craig Youth Hockey Association is hosting its annual ‘Tis the Season fundraiser tournament this weekend to support its youth teams this season. The Squirts division, which is age 10 and under, will be hosting a five-team tournament in Craig at the Loudy-Simpson Ice Arena at 1009 South Ranney St. Craig youth will play against teams from across the region, including Oak Creek, Fraser, Carbondale, and Lakewood.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Scranton: It’s a long road ahead but a great place to be

Colorado is a beautiful state and one that I moved to over 25 years ago when the opportunity to teach and coach at Moffat County High School was afforded by, then-Principal Joel Sheridan. Back in those days, he met with me one-on-one, posed a few questions, asked me about accordion paragraphs and then took me around to introduce me to some teachers who had similar interests.
CRAIG, CO
KJCT8

Overnight snow exits before the morning drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
agjournalonline.com

Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year

Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Craig Daily Press

BLM prescribed burning planned southwest of Meeker

The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn at the Piceance Basin, about 25 miles southwest of Meeker, sometime between Dec. 12 and March 30, weather permitting. According to the BLM, prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels near residences, improve range conditions and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. This burn...
MEEKER, CO
Craig Daily Press

MCSD Whiteboard: A semester comes to a close

With December upon us and holiday season in full swing, it’s a magical time of year. At Moffat County School District, we hope every child has a special ramp up to the most wonderful time of the year, as well as a successful wrap up to the first semester of this school year.
KJCT8

Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MONTROSE, CO
Craig Daily Press

Dylan Roberts: Thank you, voters

To the voters of Colorado’s Eighth State Senate District: thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep tried to flee after being...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County may buy local church for office space

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton. However,...
MESA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy