Moffat County hoops teams take first wins of season￼
Facing off against bigger schools this weekend, Moffat County boys basketball played three games at Grand Junction’s Warrior Challenge, while the girls kicked off their season against Eagle Valley. The MoCo boys had an early start at home on Nov. 29 against Uintah, with the Dogs experiencing a 72-42...
Craig Hockey Association host ‘Tis The Season fundraising tournament
The Craig Youth Hockey Association is hosting its annual ‘Tis the Season fundraiser tournament this weekend to support its youth teams this season. The Squirts division, which is age 10 and under, will be hosting a five-team tournament in Craig at the Loudy-Simpson Ice Arena at 1009 South Ranney St. Craig youth will play against teams from across the region, including Oak Creek, Fraser, Carbondale, and Lakewood.
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Scranton: It’s a long road ahead but a great place to be
Colorado is a beautiful state and one that I moved to over 25 years ago when the opportunity to teach and coach at Moffat County High School was afforded by, then-Principal Joel Sheridan. Back in those days, he met with me one-on-one, posed a few questions, asked me about accordion paragraphs and then took me around to introduce me to some teachers who had similar interests.
Overnight snow exits before the morning drive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.
Best Places to Stop When Driving to Telluride from Grand Junction
Road-tripping around Colorado is almost always a good time. There are all kinds of beautiful natural landmarks to check out, great restaurants, and fun attractions along the way pretty much anywhere you go. The drive from Grand Junction to Telluride will take you about two and a half hours to...
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
BLM prescribed burning planned southwest of Meeker
The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn at the Piceance Basin, about 25 miles southwest of Meeker, sometime between Dec. 12 and March 30, weather permitting. According to the BLM, prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels near residences, improve range conditions and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. This burn...
MCSD Whiteboard: A semester comes to a close
With December upon us and holiday season in full swing, it’s a magical time of year. At Moffat County School District, we hope every child has a special ramp up to the most wonderful time of the year, as well as a successful wrap up to the first semester of this school year.
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Craig Girl Scouts troops spreading holiday cheer before cookie season begins
Local Girl Scouts troops are getting ready for cookie season, but first, troops 17070 and 17951 are teamed up to do some winter activities in the community to spread cheer and warmth for the holiday season. The troops are doing a warm weather gear collection drive, with collection boxes set...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Dylan Roberts: Thank you, voters
To the voters of Colorado’s Eighth State Senate District: thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County
Mesa County may buy local church for office space
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton. However,...
Integrated Community plans to open office in Craig, offering services for immigrants in Moffat County
A nonprofit organization that serves the immigrant community has announced plans to open an office in Craig in December. The new office in Craig for Integrated Community/Comunidad Integrada is expected to bring more local services to the community, thanks in part to a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. There...
