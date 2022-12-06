Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield waiver claim
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games
Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement
As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Report: Jason Garrett a finalist for 1 college head coaching job
Jason Garrett has been linked to college head coaching jobs in the past, and he is reportedly being strongly considered for at least one current vacancy. Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reports. Garrett, who was the head coach...
Tom Brady Beats New Orleans Saints for Daughter's Birthday
Recently divorced, Bucs' quarterback, Tom Brady, shows that he will continue to be a large part of his children's lives.
Major College Football Playoff Upset Predicted By CBS Analyst
The 2022 Peach Bowl looms, with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs squaring off Dec. 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While there's still plenty of time for pundits to offer analysis on who they think will prevail, most are picking Kirby Smart's Bulldogs to advance to the national ...
Former Ohio State Running Back Cut By NFL Team On Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three of their past four games and are currently riding a two-game winning streak for the first time this season. Just a few days after their latest 19-16 win over the Falcons, the Pittsburgh franchise has made an interesting roster move this Wednesday ...
Miami Dolphins Now Have More All-Star Power Than Miami Heat
The Miami Heat’s subpar start to the season has led many to declare the Dolphins as the better South Florida-based sports team at the moment. Aside from 2016, this is the first season since 2008 where the Dolphins bring more optimism than the Heat. The Dolphins’ success this season...
NFL Fans Stunned By General Manager Firing On Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world Tuesday by firing Jon Robinson, who had been the team's general manager since 2016. In her official statement on the dismissal, team owner Amy Adams Strunk asserted that Robinson wasn't up for the task of bringing the team to another ...
Kansas City Chiefs Waived Veteran Defensive Tackle On Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs made edits to the roster ahead of their Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. The club waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on Tuesday. "The Kansas City Chiefs informed me they are releasing my client Taylor Stallworth," said Brett Tessler, Stallworth's agent. ...
Comments / 0