Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
musictimes.com
Ex-Glee Stars Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz Reveals REAL Score On Lea Michele's Attitude
Despite its last airing in 2015, "Glee" has remained a huge talking point on social media up until now. The cult classic television series that created a pop culture phenomenon in 2009 is still making waves up until now, thanks to its ever-controversial cast, including current Fanny Brice on Broadway, Lea Michele.
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
TODAY.com
Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters are goth-chic at premiere of witchy new series
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna coordinated with their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, and sported gothic-chic looks as they walked the red carpet at a recent Los Angeles premiere. The family of four dressed in all black while attending the Dec. 7 premiere of Hamlin’s upcoming AMC...
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
AOL Corp
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years
Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
TODAY.com
Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song
Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson And More React After Cheryl Burke Announces She’s Leaving The Show
Dancing With The Stars' pros and former competitors all reacted to Cheryl Burke's decision to leave the show.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms. "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
TODAY.com
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Emily and Molly Appeared on ‘Ellen’ After Reuniting
Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert were reunited after being separated at birth, and before joining the cast of 'The Amazing Race 34,' 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' highlighted their story.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Worry Derek and Claire Foreshadowed Losing in the Finale
Some fans believe that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss might have alluded to the reason why they might lose during the finale of 'The Amazing Race 34.'
Irene Cara, star of ‘Fame,’ dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
SheKnows
A Look Back On Elizabeth Taylor’s Loves — From Richard Burton to Colin Farrell — in Photos
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, one of which being her legendary acting career while starring in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride. But there’s another thing people instantly think of with Taylor: her bombshell, whirlwind love life that was full of heartbreak, passion, and eight marriages.
Comments / 0