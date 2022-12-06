Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Ordering The First All-Electric Jeep SUV
Currently available to order in several European markets, the first edition zero-emissions Jeep has finally gone on sale. The Jeep Avenger is a key part of the American automakers' holistic strategy, with the brand aiming to be the global leader in zero-emissions SUVs. Coming in at €39,500, which is about $41,500, for the first edition model, the price for the base version of the Avenger is expected to cost $10,000 less, making the Jeeps Avenger a cost-effective way to take the jump to zero emissions.
Here's Why This $30,500 Made-In-Britain DOT Warrior Is The Ultimate Streetfighter
DOT motorcycles are a premium motorcycle manufacturer from Greater Manchester in the United Kingdom. This year at the Motorcycle Live Show they revealed the Warrior RD650, a handmade twin-cylinder Streetfighter with a premium price tag. Setting you back $30,500, it’s an exemplar of British motorcycle craftsmanship and prestige. Who...
The Fisker Pear Crossover Is Aimed Directly At The Volkswagen ID 3
Back in 2019 when Fisker initially announced its plans to build an electric SUV, everyone was wondering if the company was serious about it. Just one year later, we got the first details on the Ocean electric SUV, and production started right on time - earlier in November 2022 – making Fisker pretty much the only EV company that has managed to start production of a new model on time. Now that the Ocean wowed the world, Fisker it turning its attention to a small electric city car dubbed the Pear (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) that is set to arrive in 2024. The future model was recently caught testing in California (videos below) and a photo was captured of it in a testing guise. The company confirmed the model will be priced at $29,900, before any incentives, and it should take on models like Volkswagen ID.3.
2026 Polestar 6 Is Being Designed As An Electric Porsche 911 Rival
Polestar is benchmarking its upcoming drop-top sports car against the Porsche 911 and Taycan, in order to imbue it with class-leading driving dynamics. The Polestar 6’s debut is still some four years in the future, but the manufacturer recently revealed some bits of information about the upcoming two-door roadster building anticipation that it will be a true (electric) driver’s car.
This Mercedes G-Class on Caterpillar Tracks Is The Ultimate Off-Roader
All-terrain vehicles are the pinnacle of land transportation, at least with regard to versatility. They may not be fast, but they will get you anywhere, and Bavarian off-road specialist, Delta4x4 recognizes the value in that. For this reason, the company took one of the ultimate off-road vehicles – the Mercedes G-Class – and turned it into a tank. Delta4x4 posted a video on their YouTube channel demonstrating what an off-road beast the G-Class on Mattracks really is by roaming through the Swiss Alps.
Why The Land Cruiser Is Toyota's Biggest Mistake
Over the past 20 years, the Land Cruiser has been Toyota’s biggest mistake. Today let’s pretend we know better than the marketing team of Toyota by having a look at what they’ve done wrong and why it had to be withdrawn from markets like the U.S. (although it is rumored to make a comeback). To understand this, we need to go back to the 1950 and 60s.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
The Three-Wheeled 2023 Polaris Slingshot is All About Customization
More than 50 accessories are available in addition to dozens of colors combinations for the motorized trike
Toyota And BMW Are Banking That Electrification Is Not The Only Path Forward
Just like every other automaker, Toyota and BMW are tackling climate change by going carbon-neutral at some point in their lifetimes. However, unlike the rest of the industry, these two automakers believe that electrification isn't the only way forward. Toyota has been resistant to solely embracing just electric vehicles. Instead, it believes in a multi-solution approach. And surprisingly, that's now the case with BMW as well.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Dreaming Up An All-Electric Third-Generation Acura NSX
The Acura NSX recently went out of production with a bang, with only 300 units made for the US market. It was first unveiled back in August 2021 and boasted impressive performance numbers. It's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 coupled with a small electric motor produced a combined 602 horsepower. It was a hybrid supercar with a less expensive price tag than that of the more established supercar brands. However, being less expensive did not mean it could not compete with its peers in terms of performance. Quite the contrary. The NSX was a definitive match for other supercars in its segment.
10 Things You Need To Know About The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series
The 300 Series is Toyota’s latest version of the legendary Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser line-up was developed through war, and as the years progressed, it has served people in the toughest environments of the world for adventure and work purposes. Many would argue that it is built unlike anything else on the road and can take punishment few other machines can. With the new model, Toyota has made some drastic changes. Even though it is softer than the older Land Cruisers (everything up to the 80 series) it is still safe to say that it is one of the toughest vehicles available. Here's everything you need to know about the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022.
Take An In-Depth Look At The Ultra-Rare 2023 Audi TT-RS Iconic Edition
After 25 years of existence, the Audi TT as we know it will come to an end. The tiny sports car will be axed when production of the current generation ends in 2023, at least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine. The TT name will live on, but according to rumors as a larger, four-door EV. To mark the end of an era, Audi released the TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition - a special model limited to only 100 units that marks the end of the TT RS’ production. While back then we've only seen pictures of Iconic Edition, the guys over Auditography were presented with on at the Audi Performance Days event in Spain and then managed to shoot a very artistic video of the model that is even rarer than most of the Ferrari supercars out there.
