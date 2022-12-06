Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, AlabamaApril KillianFlorence, AL
The only American to get directly hit by a falling meteorite suffered a huge bruise and then used it as a doorstopAnita DurairajHodges, AL
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Holly Day brings Santa to Russellville
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Holly Day event Dec. 3 at the A.W. Todd Centre in downtown Russellville.
Franklin County Times
Area churches host live nativities
With Thanksgiving festivities in the rearview mirror, many in the community are now getting ready for the coming season of Christmas events. Among two of the choices this year are live nativities hosted by area churches. MOUNTAIN VIEW BAPTIST CHURCH. “It’s a very happy time,” explained Sammy Taylor, pastor of...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
radio7media.com
Float Winners of the Annual Christmas Parade in Lawrenceburg
THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS PARADE WAS HELD ON SATURDAY AND THE WINNING FLOATS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH WON BEST IN SHOW, WHILE MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CAME IN FIRST AND UNITED CHURCH CAME IN SECOND IN THE CHURCH FAITH BASED CATEGORY; IN YOUTH ORGANIZATION AND SCHOOL GROUP, CHRIST LIFE ACADEMY WON FIRST AND KING’S KIDS HOMESCHOOL CAME IN SECOND; IN NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION CRAWFIT VALLEY AND HENRYVILLE COMMUNITY CLUB TOOK FIRST AND HOPE HAVEN PREGNANCY CENTER PLACED SECOND. IN THE COMMERCIAL BUSINESS CATEGORY, YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT STORE WON FIRST AND WLX RADIO BROUGHT HOME A SECOND PLACE WIN.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2014, Julie Masterson Russ
PROGRESS 2022 – Distinguished Through the Decades. Today Julie (Masterson) Russ is a wife and mother with infant twin girls. In 2014 she was a senior at Russellville High School and Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Woman. “Maggie Coan (Franklin County DYW 2013) asked me to be her Little...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Franklin County Times
Education retirees enjoy Honor A Veteran program
The Franklin County Education Retirees Association’s November meeting program, Honor A Veteran, was presented by Master Sgt. Jamie Oliver. Oliver has served 27 years in the military, starting with the 115th Signal Battalion in Russellville. He acknowledged Retired Maj. Gen. Troy Oliver, who encouraged him to choose the military as his career – and he said he has never regretted his choice.
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Shoals Theatre to host Christmas benefit concert
The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week.
Franklin County Times
RHS teams take court versus Deshler, Hamilton
The Russellville High School varsity basketball teams recently faced 4A opponents Deshler and Hamilton on the court. The Golden Tigers’ home game versus Florence scheduled for Nov. 29 was postponed because of the weather. BOYS. Deshler 89, Russellville 80. RHS traveled to Tuscumbia Nov. 28 and fell to Deshler....
Franklin County Times
RMS students present projects at Good Characters Expo
Students at Russellville Middle School presented their service learning projects at a Good Characters Expo Nov. 30 in the school gym. They shared what they have been learning and – in some cases – putting into practical use with community members, mentors and peers. After weeks in Liberty...
Obituary: John S. Moore
Funeral Service for John S. Moore, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Herman Lambert and Jimmie Moore officiating, interment in Baldwin Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Moore passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. He was born April 8, 1942, to Phillip Hershel Moore and Sudie Bell Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Athlene Spradling and Audrey Goode; and brothers, Allen Moore and Steve Moore. Survivors include his wife, Pat Moore; daughters, Michelle (Michael) Bryant and Wendy (Clint) Osteen; grandchildren, Nicholas Bryant, John Isaac Osteen, and Jacob Osteen; brothers, Jimmie (Pat) Moore and John Alton (Shirley) Moore; sister, Linda Graham; sisters-in-law, Elsie Moore and Nell Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Obituary: Calvin Thomas Bailey
Calvin Thomas Bailey, age 89, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Calvin was born in Cullman. Calvin is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Bailey; his beloved daughters, Rhonda Bailey and Marsha Bailey; his grandsons, Jeremy (Amy) Hailes, Jeffrey Hailes; his granddaughter, Macy (Matthew) Crane; his great grandchildren, Ava Marie Hailes, Emma Grace Hailes, Troy Gannon Hailes; and his sister, Eloise Jackson. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Finis Unis and Zonie Campbell Bailey; and his sister, Lee Cook. Calvin loved his family and will be missed by many. He was a hard worker, who loved farming. Calvin will be buried at Mt. Zion cemetery at a later time.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Wienermobile in North Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Shoals Chamber, NW-SCC team up to give back to teachers
A local chamber and community college in the Shoals are teaming up to give back to teachers and counselors in the area.
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
trbnews.net
For the town of Golden, new Dollar General Market is big early Christmas gift
GOLDEN, Miss. | Crews were busy Tuesday hurriedly stocking shelves and making final preparations for Friday’s opening of the new Dollar General Market store on Red Bay Road in Golden. Located at the site of what used to be Baymont Incorporated, the 12,236-square-foot store will be the company’s third...
Obituary: Doris Rhodes Lindsey
Funeral Service for Doris Rhodes Lindsey, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Perry Knight and Ralph Andrews officiating, burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mrs. Lindsey passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Decatur, Alabama, to Lawson Rhodes and Elvia Howell Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dixie Lindsey; parents; and sister, Faye Higginbotham. Survivors include her daughter, Regina Lindsey; son, Rodney (Denise) Lindsey; grandchildren, Braxton (Stephen) Easter, Canaan Jones, John Steele Jones, Kayley Lindsey, Colton Lindsey, Callahan Lindsey, Molly Dunaway, and Scott (Ashley) Hannah; brother, Frank Rhodes; and sister, Joyce Moates.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
