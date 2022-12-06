THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS PARADE WAS HELD ON SATURDAY AND THE WINNING FLOATS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH WON BEST IN SHOW, WHILE MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CAME IN FIRST AND UNITED CHURCH CAME IN SECOND IN THE CHURCH FAITH BASED CATEGORY; IN YOUTH ORGANIZATION AND SCHOOL GROUP, CHRIST LIFE ACADEMY WON FIRST AND KING’S KIDS HOMESCHOOL CAME IN SECOND; IN NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION CRAWFIT VALLEY AND HENRYVILLE COMMUNITY CLUB TOOK FIRST AND HOPE HAVEN PREGNANCY CENTER PLACED SECOND. IN THE COMMERCIAL BUSINESS CATEGORY, YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT STORE WON FIRST AND WLX RADIO BROUGHT HOME A SECOND PLACE WIN.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO