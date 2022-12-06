Read full article on original website
Legendary Boxing Referee Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85
Mills Lane, a legendary referee in the boxing world, has passed away at the age of 85 years old. On December 6, Mills' son Tommy Lane shared the news with the Reno Gazette Journal. He noted that Mills had been in hospice for the last few days prior to his passing.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson was boxing’s Michael Jordan – that good for one night
Mike Tyson was boxing’s version of Michael Jordan for one night only, his career-defining effort against Michael Spinks. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has again been compared to any of the greats in any sport for his performance on one fateful night in 1988. Teddy Atlas, who...
A boxer seemed to freak out his opponent when he asked during a face-off if he wanted to kiss
Sandor Martin asked Teofimo Lopez if he wanted to have a kiss before they exchange blows during a Top Rank boxing show Saturday.
Sports world mourns death of boxing legend
Mills Lane, who gained fame as a boxing referee who would tell fighters “Let’s get it on,” has died at 85 years old in Reno, Nevada. Lane’s son, Tommy, told the Reno Gazette-Journal that his father, who had suffered a stroke 20 years ago, had been in hospice for the last week. “He took a significant Read more... The post Sports world mourns death of boxing legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Mills Lane, famed boxing referee who called Tyson-Holyfield ear-biting incident, dead at 85
Mills Lane, the famed boxing referee who shared a ring with hundreds of fighters, died Tuesday at his home in Nevada, his family said. He was 85.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo defends against Tim Tszyu on Jan.28th on Showtime in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Jermell Charlo will defend his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on Showtime January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Jermell needs a win over Tszyu to move him on to bigger & better things against...
Sporting News
TSN Archives: Riddick Bowe vs. Evander Holyfield I — Playing the fight game (Nov. 23, 1992, issue)
This column, by contributing writer Dave Kindred, first appeared in the Nov. 23, 1992, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, “Playing the fight game”. Even those of us who admire Evander Holyfield as a fighter and person admit that his class, courage and craftsmanship do not add up to charisma. Those traits, admirable as they are, left him invisible. When Riddick Bowe laughed out loud the other night, the championship belts hanging off his shoulders, he shouted, "I AM THE MAN!" and created more excitement in two seconds than Holyfield did in two years.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Plans To Multi-Task Runs in Bare Knuckle and Boxing
Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1) cannot wait to get back in the ring. On December 9th he will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) in Hidalgo, Texas. Assuming he emerges from his upcoming fight injury free, he will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut soon after. “I’m excited...
tvinsider.com
Judge Mills Lane Dies: Syndicated TV Judge & Boxing Referee Was 85
Mills Lane, the judge and former boxer who presided over three seasons of the show Judge Mills Lane, has died at the age of 85, according to his son, Tommy Lane. Lane was known as a boxer and boxing referee before his time in court. His diminutive stature, fighting at just 147 pounds, didn’t stop him from gaining respect in the boxing world. His famous phrase “Let’s get it on!” became a catchphrase during his court show — carried over from his time in the ring.
CBS Sports
Timothy Bradley Jr., Carl Froch and Rafael Marquez headline 2023 International Boxing Hall of Fame class
The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced the inductees for the 2023 class on Wednesday and it is loaded with some of the most iconic names of the modern era. Headlining the class are Timothy Bradley Jr., Carl Froch and Rafael Marquez on the men's side, with Alicia Ashley and Laura Serrano for the women.
MMAmania.com
Flinching fighter who took Nate Diaz beer bath joins Dana White’s Power Slap roster
Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran and part-time bareknuckle boxer Carrese Archer secured his place in the combat sports hall of shame by jumping out of his boots — and taking his brewsky with him — after getting punked by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Nate Diaz.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley To Be Inducted To International Boxing Hall Of Fame
I’ve been writing about this sport for a while now and I’ve never seen a fighter go from thoroughly unpopular to popular and respected like Tim Bradley had. Bradley, who went by the nickname “Desert Storm,” was known by serious fight followers for years when he won a shocking decision over the great Manny Pacquiao back in 2012, but few others. The victory, which was controversial to say the least, led Bradley and his family to receive a backlash that no professional fighter – much less a professional fighter’s relatives – deserves. Still, the Californian persisted. The following March, Bradley went up against the feared Ruslan Provodnikov – and brawled his way to a brutal victory.
CBS Sports
Jermell Charlo next fight: Undisputed super welterweight champion to defend against Tim Tszyu in January
Jermell Charlo is ready for his first defense as undisputed super welterweight champion. Charlo is set to face Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, setting up the first big fight announced for 2023. The bout will air live on Showtime. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) is the son...
