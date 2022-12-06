ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Legendary Boxing Referee Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85

Mills Lane, a legendary referee in the boxing world, has passed away at the age of 85 years old. On December 6, Mills' son Tommy Lane shared the news with the Reno Gazette Journal. He noted that Mills had been in hospice for the last few days prior to his passing.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson was boxing’s Michael Jordan – that good for one night

Mike Tyson was boxing’s version of Michael Jordan for one night only, his career-defining effort against Michael Spinks. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has again been compared to any of the greats in any sport for his performance on one fateful night in 1988. Teddy Atlas, who...
The Comeback

Sports world mourns death of boxing legend

Mills Lane, who gained fame as a boxing referee who would tell fighters “Let’s get it on,” has died at 85 years old in Reno, Nevada. Lane’s son, Tommy, told the Reno Gazette-Journal that his father, who had suffered a stroke 20 years ago, had been in hospice for the last week. “He took a significant Read more... The post Sports world mourns death of boxing legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
Sporting News

TSN Archives: Riddick Bowe vs. Evander Holyfield I — Playing the fight game (Nov. 23, 1992, issue)

This column, by contributing writer Dave Kindred, first appeared in the Nov. 23, 1992, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, “Playing the fight game”. Even those of us who admire Evander Holyfield as a fighter and person admit that his class, courage and craftsmanship do not add up to charisma. Those traits, admirable as they are, left him invisible. When Riddick Bowe laughed out loud the other night, the championship belts hanging off his shoulders, he shouted, "I AM THE MAN!" and created more excitement in two seconds than Holyfield did in two years.
Boxing Scene

Austin Trout Plans To Multi-Task Runs in Bare Knuckle and Boxing

Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1) cannot wait to get back in the ring. On December 9th he will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) in Hidalgo, Texas. Assuming he emerges from his upcoming fight injury free, he will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut soon after. “I’m excited...
tvinsider.com

Judge Mills Lane Dies: Syndicated TV Judge & Boxing Referee Was 85

Mills Lane, the judge and former boxer who presided over three seasons of the show Judge Mills Lane, has died at the age of 85, according to his son, Tommy Lane. Lane was known as a boxer and boxing referee before his time in court. His diminutive stature, fighting at just 147 pounds, didn’t stop him from gaining respect in the boxing world. His famous phrase “Let’s get it on!” became a catchphrase during his court show — carried over from his time in the ring.
Boxing Insider

Tim Bradley To Be Inducted To International Boxing Hall Of Fame

I’ve been writing about this sport for a while now and I’ve never seen a fighter go from thoroughly unpopular to popular and respected like Tim Bradley had. Bradley, who went by the nickname “Desert Storm,” was known by serious fight followers for years when he won a shocking decision over the great Manny Pacquiao back in 2012, but few others. The victory, which was controversial to say the least, led Bradley and his family to receive a backlash that no professional fighter – much less a professional fighter’s relatives – deserves. Still, the Californian persisted. The following March, Bradley went up against the feared Ruslan Provodnikov – and brawled his way to a brutal victory.

