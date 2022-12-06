The Warehouse Food Hall is doing some charitable giving in the month of December and looking for a new vendor to fill a vacancy at the start of the year. At the Warehouse Coffee Co. every cup of coffee sold in the month of December will donate $1 to Moffat County United Way, a local human service nonprofit that mobilizes the community through financial resources. The coffee shop opens each morning at 7 a.m. and serves coffee, espresso and baked goods from an in-house baker.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO