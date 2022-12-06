Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Warehouse Food Hall hosts holiday giving, opens up search for new vendor
The Warehouse Food Hall is doing some charitable giving in the month of December and looking for a new vendor to fill a vacancy at the start of the year. At the Warehouse Coffee Co. every cup of coffee sold in the month of December will donate $1 to Moffat County United Way, a local human service nonprofit that mobilizes the community through financial resources. The coffee shop opens each morning at 7 a.m. and serves coffee, espresso and baked goods from an in-house baker.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman headed east in...
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Nonprofits gather for Yampa Valley Gives Day honk-and-wave
Several Moffat County nonprofits gathered for the Yampa Valley Gives Day honk-and-wave to get local supporters amped up for the annual day of giving. Colorado Gives Day is a statewide day of giving that encourages Coloradans to “give where you live” by supporting nonprofit organizations in the local community. Yampa Valley Gives was created through a partnership with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, to highlight nonprofits in the Yampa Valley.
Craig Daily Press
Local author tells stories of voices lost in the Yampa Valley
The Museum of Northwest Colorado will host a book signing this week featuring a local author who recounts some of the Yampa Valley’s nearly lost voices and stories. Join author Rita Herold at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado at 590 Yampa Ave., where she will sign her books, “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” and “Hidden History of Routt County,” and meet with local readers.
Craig Daily Press
Erase the Waste December tip: Making smart purchases
Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help educate Coloradans and Yampa Valley residents on how to “Erase the Waste.”. Every month, YVSC focuses on core waste reduction areas by outlining easy steps locals can take to improve waste reduction...
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: A semester comes to a close
With December upon us and holiday season in full swing, it’s a magical time of year. At Moffat County School District, we hope every child has a special ramp up to the most wonderful time of the year, as well as a successful wrap up to the first semester of this school year.
Craig Daily Press
Integrated Community plans to open office in Craig, offering services for immigrants in Moffat County
A nonprofit organization that serves the immigrant community has announced plans to open an office in Craig in December. The new office in Craig for Integrated Community/Comunidad Integrada is expected to bring more local services to the community, thanks in part to a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. There...
Craig Daily Press
Tri-State Generation brings grant-writing support to Craig to aid in coal transition
After listening to what community partners say Craig needs to endure the upcoming transition away from coal, Tri-State Generation will be bringing in additional grant-writing support to supplement existing efforts. Tri-State Generation and leadership from the Craig Station power plant met with community stakeholders on Thursday, Dec. 8, to announce...
Craig Daily Press
Training for local youth to help prevent opioid abuse and overdose
A group of local youth will host a Narcan training on Friday, Dec. 9, in an effort to combat opioid abuse and help prevent overdose deaths in the community. From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Moffat County Youth Action Council and Communities That Care will join forces to host “Don’t let fentanyl cancel the show,” an event that aims to teach youth how to stay safe in a straightforward, nonjudgmental way.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County hoops teams take first wins of season￼
Facing off against bigger schools this weekend, Moffat County boys basketball played three games at Grand Junction’s Warrior Challenge, while the girls kicked off their season against Eagle Valley. The MoCo boys had an early start at home on Nov. 29 against Uintah, with the Dogs experiencing a 72-42...
Craig Daily Press
BLM prescribed burning planned southwest of Meeker
The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn at the Piceance Basin, about 25 miles southwest of Meeker, sometime between Dec. 12 and March 30, weather permitting. According to the BLM, prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels near residences, improve range conditions and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. This burn...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Mayor Ryan Hess steps down from Moffat County Sheriff’s Office to start practicing law
After decades working as a law enforcement officer, Craig Mayor Ryan Hess served his last day at the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 1, following his unexpected journey through law school into being a private attorney. After 20 years in law enforcement, Hess said he is ready...
