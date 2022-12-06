Read full article on original website
Hayfield man pleads guilty to DWI, damage to property after attempt to ram squad cars
(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man arrested after trying to ram his car into Dodge County deputies pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated and 1st-degree damage to property. Chad Cordie, 41, was accused Nov. 10 of attempting to flee law enforcement after a woman alleged that he...
Rochester man receives 12.5 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced by the U.S. Attorney’s office to 151 months, or about 12.5 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, was arrested in 2021 and accused of helping to...
Rochester man to stand trial on identity theft, firearm, drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial has been scheduled in an identity theft case dating back to 2021. Robert Owen was arrested in May of 2021 after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a book of blank checks belonging to a 61-year-old man from Lincoln, NE.
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
Austin, Bowling Green men face weapon assault charges after Thanksgiving standoff
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man and a Bowling Green, KY man each face a charge of 2nd-degree assault–deadly weapon after an alleged confrontation the day before Thanksgiving. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37, of Austin and Htay Reh, 21, of Bowling Green were arrested at 401 2nd Ave. SW, Austin on Nov. 23 according to court documents.
Vehicle, wallet stolen from NW Rochester garage
(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
Mazeppa man taken to hospital after vehicle hits deer
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle he was a passenger in hit a deer on Thursday morning on Hwy 52 southeast of Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:01 a.m., a 2008 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 near Country Rd. 7 in Orion Township when the vehicle hit a deer and left the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in a shallow creek.
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
Olmsted county hosts housing choice voucher landlord summit
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, both landlords currently involved in the HCV program and ones who aren’t were invited to the HCV Landlord Summit to talk about the difference the program can make to the community. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in partnership with...
City of Albert Lea begins removal of low-quality ash trees
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea announced they have begun to remove low-quality ash trees as part of the city’s Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan. The city has contracted with Albert Lea Tree Service to remove ash trees identified as substandard. The company will be marking the trees by cutting a circle into the trunks.
Forest City declares snow event for Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The impending snow that is forecasted for late Thursday night and Friday has prompted the City of Forest City to declare a snow event for Friday. The city says vehicles must be moved off the streets to allow for safe and efficient snow removal operations.
All APS schools now on traditional school schedule
(ABC 6 News) – For more than ten years, students and parents at Sumner Elementary School and Woodson Kindergarten Center in Austin have come to appreciate the 45/15 calendar year. But recent data produced by the Austin Public School board shows that the schedule is not working as well...
LVLS makes comeback following Minneapolis riots
(ABC 6 News) – Following the death of George Floyd, the world watched as parts of the city of Minneapolis went up in flames during the riots. In May of 2020, hundreds of businesses including a police precinct were burned to the ground. For many people it was their livelihood and they spent months picking up the pieces.
“Bus Ladies” shopping event in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 100 women got ready to shop till they drop in Austin, as part of the annual “Bus Ladies” shopping event. “So we started by a carful of women coming down, and eventually that became a bus and then two busses, and then we have another 50 or so women that are driving from all over Southern Minnesota, mostly from Rochester, to come to this super special day that’s gone on for probably over 20 years,” says organizer Susan Lundquist.
Possible changes to massage therapy ordinance
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Rochester city council was presented with some amendments by the city license examiner that he wants to be made to the city’s massage therapy ordinance. The city license examiner says these changes should be made to the ordinance not because 90 percent...
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekend events
(ABC 6 News) – An event meant to bring holiday magic to Rochester has cancelled its final two weekends. Northern Lights Festival Organizer Mitch Reaume made the announcement on Facebook, saying “we’re closing this chapter because we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”
